Flexxible announces the appointment of its new CEO to accelerate its international growth plan

TERRASA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXXIBLE, as a part of its strategic growth plan, is pleased to announce that Demetri Rico, currently Flexxible's COO, has taken on the role of CEO. Up until now, the role of CEO has been held by Sebastian Prat, the founder of Flexxible, who has decided to continue his career at Flexxible as Chief Visionary Officer, leading the company's strategy, finances, and its products.

Following its achievements under Sebastian Prat's leadership, Flexxible begins a new stage for the development of future successes. In his time as founder and CEO, Sebastian Prat led the transformation of Flexxible into a relevant partner worldwide, and leader for the technology sector in Spain. He promoted Desktop as a Service as one of the growth generators, launching new solutions for the digital transformation sector and automating Flexxible's internal business model, increasing the company's efficiency.

"Thank you very much to Demetri Rico for the trust he placed in Flexxible a year and a half ago when we began our plan. I am very happy for Flexxible's clients, partners, and employees and collaborators because I know that Demetri Rico is a natural leader who will take us to the next horizon of growth. Many thanks to the entire Flexxible team for all their support to Demetri and the entire C-level for this announcement," said Sebastian Prat.

Demetri Rico has an extensive career of more than 25 years leading companies in the technology sector on an international scale in management positions. After 5 years at Huawei as VP Enterprise Services at a European level, Transformation Director and CTO, he came to Flexxible as COO in 2022 and completely evolved the company's operations. Previously, Demetri's professional career took him to Hewlett-Packard Enterprise as EMEA Director of Transformation Practice and also as Director of Architecture and Solutions for Southern Europe. He was previously Director of Operations and also of Transformational Outsourcing and Consulting at T-Systems Iberia and Director of IT Operations at the operator AUNA.

Demetri Rico has Telecommunications Engineer degree and Global Executive MBA from IESE Business School. He is a resident of Cardedeu, Barcelona, husband, and father of two wonderful children.

