HARMONY BIOSCIENCES RANKED AMONG TOP 25 FASTEST-GROWING COMPANIES IN NORTH AMERICA ON THE 2023 DELOITTE TECHNOLOGY FAST 500™

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, ranks 25th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for growing revenues 7,204% from fiscal year 2019 to 2022.

Harmony Biosciences logo (PRNewsfoto/Harmony Biosciences) (PRNewswire)

Harmony Biosciences ranked 8th among the 87 life science companies recognized this year, placing it among the fastest-growing companies across the life science, technology, media, fintech, and energy sectors in North America.

"Harmony is a growth story and our remarkable success is a testament to the strength of our business and our commitment to delivering novel treatments for people living with rare neurological disorders," said Jeffrey M. Dayno, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Biosciences. "It's an honor to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America across industry sectors and we look forward to building upon this growth in the future."

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Luis Sanay, CFA

445-235-8386

lsanay@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences