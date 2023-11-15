Learn to Live Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Learn to Live is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn to Live, a leading digital mental health provider of cognitive behavioral therapy-based programs and services, today announced that it has renewed its HITRUST CSF® v9.3 certification for its Application Platform hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's digital mental health programs and services have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Learn to Live in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"At Learn to Live, we are very committed to safeguarding our member's data," said Dale Cook, Learn to Live co-founder and CEO. "That is why we are so proud of the renewal of our HITRUST certification, which will allow our members to continue to get the mental health help they need while being confident that their information is protected by the highest industry standards."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight" said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Learn to Live is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Learn to Live

Learn to Live is a leading digital mental health company that brings together clinically proven cognitive behavioral therapy programs and live clinician coaching to drive meaningful outcomes. Its programs and services are offered to 35M+ individuals through partnerships with health plans, employers, and higher education institutions and address the greatest barriers to receiving care: access, cost, and stigma. The programs are designed to help people live better lives by addressing some of the most common mental health problems, including social anxiety; depression; stress, anxiety & worry; panic; insomnia; and substance use, with a consistent focus on resilience and mindfulness. For more information visit www.learntolive.com.

