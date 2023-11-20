LeapFrog® Announces Availability of New Infant and Preschool Learning Toys

Appetizing Additions Offer Engaging Fun for Little Ones

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the availability of new additions to its award-winning infant and preschool lines. These deliciously entertaining food role-play toys include the Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart™, Match & Learn Cookies™, Rainbow Tea for Two™ and Rainbow Learning Lights Mixer™.

"As we continue to pioneer the intersection of education and play, we are thrilled to introduce our latest innovations," said Dr. Clement Chau, Vice President of Learning, LeapFrog. "Food role-play toys are a great way for children to feel like big helpers while also igniting their creativity and nurturing essential developmental skills."

The Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart has everything kids need to run a pretend pizza business, plus playful learning modes help little ones discover colors, shapes and more. For even more role-play fun, the Match & Learn Cookies help kids learn letter names, letter sounds, colors and flavors through yummy-looking letter cookies. And, the Rainbow Tea for Two and Rainbow Lights Learning Mixer blend fun and learning to engage kids through colorful tea parties and creative baking adventures.

Highlights of the new additions to LeapFrog's infant and preschool collection, available now at major retailers nationwide, include:

Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart™: Set up shop and start selling slices with the Build-a-Slice Pizza Cart™! This food cart has everything needed to run a small pretend pizza business including six toppings, a pizza cutter, plate, cheese shaker and more. Ding! Ring the bell to hear a customer's order and explore colors, shapes and food names. They may ask for a slice of pizza with crunchy onion, cheese triangles or red pepperoni. Scoop up the pizza with the magic spatula and it will let you know if you got the order right. You can mix and match toppings to create your own pizza too. Put it in the oven, set the temperature and the oven will say words in Italian, cooking phrases and play music while you wait. Don't cook the pizza too long or it'll burn. Pop the finished pizza in the box and complete the order. Collect and count the play money. Nice cookin', chef! Add music to the dining experience by spinning the pizza turntable for learning songs and melodies. (Ages 3+ years; MSRP: $49.99)

Match & Learn Cookies™: Learning letters is a tasty treat with Match & Learn Cookies™. Little pastry chefs can pretend to make and bake 26 yummy-looking letter cookies. Press each colorful cookie into the tray to hear letter names, letter sounds, colors and flavors. Now you're cooking! Take the cookies off the tray and serve the sweet treats to friends and family. Let's bake more cookies. Listen closely to hear which cookie to bake based on the name of the letter, the sound it makes, the frosting color or its flavor. Find the letter A with red frosting. It's an apple cookie. Match the correct cookie to the letter-shaped cookie tray cutouts to bake the perfect batch. Chip, chip hooray! Celebrate success by pressing the light-up oven button and sing along to a baking song. (Ages 2+ years; MSRP: $24.99)

Rainbow Tea for Two™: Throw a tea-riffic party with the Rainbow Tea for Two™ set! This peppy, light-up teapot makes tea parties magical by introducing colors and numbers or playing music for two ways to play. Lift the peek-a-boo lid to change tea flavors and smile in the mirror. The teapot just brewed some strawberry tea. That beverage would go nicely with a piece of triangle cake with red frosting. Match the circle, square and triangle cakes to the spaces on the plates and decorate with six different fruit toppings to explore shapes and colors. Share the tasty treats with a friend and hear pouring sounds when serving the tea. Pour three more splashes. One, two three! Uh-oh, the teapot is empty. Press the heart-shaped tea time button to brew more tea, listen to music and decorate cakes based on the teapot's requests. (Ages 12+ months; MSRP: $27.99)

Rainbow Learning Lights Mixer™: Mix up sweet and savory snacks with the Rainbow Learning Lights Mixer™. Just like everyone's favorite countertop appliance, this stand mixer includes a tilting head, spinning paddle and detachable mixing bowl. Create your own recipes or follow the instructions on the two double-sided recipe cards. Add counting and colors to the mix. Press the chef's hat to listen to the mixer's instructions. Use the red spoon to add flour or add two pieces of butter to the mixing bowl. Little bakers can make more than 40 pretend recipes for cookies, cupcakes, pies and more. Gather the chocolate pieces, divide the butter and crack the eggs so you can count and add as much of each ingredient as you need. Let's make a rainbow sprinkle cake! Add ingredients to the mixing bowl and press the number buttons to see the paddle spin with colored lights. Pour the pretend batter into the double-sided pan, then flip it over to switch from cake batter to a decorated cake. When taking this mixer for a spin, you can always count on colorful treats. (Ages 2+ years; MSRP: $29.99)

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

