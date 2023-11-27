Leland Little to Hold Signature Winter Auction

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 2nd, at 9:00am (EST) Leland Little Auctions will hold its Signature Winter Auction, following the conclusion of their Fine Wine and Rare Spirits Auction on Thursday and Friday.

The Signature Winter Auction offers bidders a vetted selection of fine art, antique furniture, and fine jewelry.

The Signature Winter Auction offers bidders a vetted selection of fine art, antique furniture, and fine jewelry. Jewelry offerings are particularly strong, fresh to the market from longstanding private collections. Highlights include a Fine Platinum, Gold, Diamond, and Ruby Brooch, centering on a cluster of round and oval cut rubies, weighing approximately 8.63 carats between a cascade of pear cut diamonds weighing approximately 24.0 carats, an Important Platinum, White Gold, and Diamond Ring, round brilliant cut weighing 6.53 carats (actual), and an Impressive Loose Emerald Cut Emerald weighing 36.95 carats (actual) with Colombia as its country of origin.

Antique Furniture is led by an Important North Carolina Swisegood Federal Inlaid Walnut Corner Cupboard attributed to Mordecai Collins (1785-1864). This beautifully carved and crafted form is from the Collection of Quincy and Betty Scarborough of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Fine Art offerings are strong and diverse, ranging from an oil on canvas, Texas Bluebonnets, by Robert William Wood (English-American, 1889-1979) to a gouache on paper, titled Le Jazz II, by Ukrainian-French artist, Sonia Delaunay (1884-1979).

From the Rare Book Department, an offering of note is Theodor de Bry's Latin Edition of Hariot's A Briefe and True Report of the New Found Land of Virginia. In 1585 English colonists Thomas Hariot and John White recorded their impressions of life on Roanoke Island in present day North Carolina. Hariot published A Briefe and True Report of the New Found Land of Virginia whereas White composed a suite of watercolors illustrating the region's flora and fauna, including native peoples. The efforts of both men came to the attention of Belgian engraver Theodor de Bry, who published an edition of Hariot's work illustrated with engravings based on White's original watercolors. This seminal masterpiece, printed in English, Latin, French and German, encouraged European settlement of the vast lands that would become British North America.

Bidding for this auction will take place live in person as well as live on the Leland Little Auctions website (www.lelandlittle.com). Registered bidders can also leave absentee bids or arrange for telephone bidding through the Leland Little website prior to the live auction.

