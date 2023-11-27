SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Li-Cycle Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 8, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Li-Cycle") (NYSE: LICY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 14, 2022 and October 23, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Li-Cycle includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's facility in Rochester, New York (the "Rochester Hub") was experiencing escalating construction costs; (2) these "escalating construction costs" exceeded the expected aggregate cost of the project; (3) as a result, the Company would be forced to temporarily halt construction and reevaluate the construction strategy for the Rochester Hub; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 8, 2024

Aggrieved Li-Cycle investors only have until January 8, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

