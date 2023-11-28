LOWE'S TO PARTICIPATE AT THE MORGAN STANLEY GLOBAL CONSUMER & RETAIL CONFERENCE

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that Marvin R. Ellison, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

What: Marvin Ellison participating in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference When: 8:45 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 Where: Listen to the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com under "Events & Presentations"The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the event

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

