Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on November 30, 2023

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on November 30, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be presenting at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City, New York on November 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics) (PRNewswire)

The presentation will be conducted by Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan at 12:10 PM EST and will include a discussion of Company progress on its forthcoming Co-Dx™ at-home and point-of-care PCR platform*.

The Company will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, which can be arranged via representatives of Piper Sandler.

*The Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform (including the PCR Home™, PCR Pro™, mobile app, and all associated test kits) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not yet available for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics