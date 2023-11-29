NEXUS ENGINEERING GROUP COMMEMORATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW CHICAGO OFFICE

New Nexus Office Opens in Chicago's Oak Brook Suburb to Better Serve Midwest Clients

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Engineering Group LLC (Nexus), a full-service engineering firm, is excited to announce the grand opening of their new office in Oak Brook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The expansion is a strategic move to better serve clients in the Midwest and accommodate the growing demand for their services in the region.

The full-service Nexus office joins the ranks of Nexus offices in Cleveland and Maumee, Ohio, and Midland, Michigan. With several clients in the vibrant Chicago metro area, the expansion marks a natural step for Nexus' overall growth strategy and builds upon their exceptional team.

Generating over $35 million in revenue in 2022, Nexus chose to expand in Chicago to develop deeper relationships with clients in the oil and gas and chemical manufacturing industries, as well as newly acquired clients in the utilities and renewable energy market.

"By establishing a presence in the Chicago region, we aim to strengthen our existing client relationships and forge new ones," says Nexus Executive Vice President and Founding Partner Marianne Corrao. "This development further underscores our focus to be at the forefront of engineering innovation and excellence."

Led by Joe Arman, Electrical Discipline Manager, the office is staffed with a talented team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and intentional client service. The Chicago team will continue to coordinate closely with Nexus' headquarters in Cleveland to develop services and expand staff, as needed.

Only 30 minutes from the Chicago metro area, the well-positioned Oak Brook office is within adequate proximity to client sites and close to all major highways. Currently, six full-time team members are already located at the Chicago office. The new office has the capacity to expand to 17 full-time roles.

Nexus' newest office is located at 1515 W. 22nd Street, Suite 500W, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Nexus plans to host prospective clients, partners and community members for a grand opening celebration in early 2024. Details regarding the Oak Brook office inauguration will be shared in the coming weeks.

For more information about Nexus capabilities, visit https://nexusegroup.com. To learn about Chicago career opportunities, visit https://nexusegroup.com/careers/opportunities.

About Nexus Engineering Group LLC

Nexus Engineering Group LLC is a full-service, independent engineering firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with offices in Toledo, Ohio, Midland, Michigan, and Oak Brook, Illinois. Nexus is focused on supporting clients' specific project goals from concept to startup. Since 2005, clients have recognized Nexus as the engineering services firm of choice in the refining, petroleum midstream, chemical, manufacturing and utilities industries.

With more than 225 professionals on staff, Nexus is made up of experienced process, instrumentation and controls, structural engineering, electrical, mechanical engineering, and piping professionals with decades of hands-on conceptual and detailed system design, construction, and project management experience.

Nexus delivers project designs that reduce overall risks resulting in safer work environments. By utilizing state-of-the-art software and innovative design tools, Nexus consistently meets client project and investment requirements. Get to know us and you will agree that Nexus is not your typical engineering firm – "Engineering Relationships."

For more information, visit www.nexusegroup.com

