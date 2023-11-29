White Glove and TouchFuse Announce Merger, Creating a Full-Service, Omni-Channel Marketing Services Company for Financial Advisors

The Combination of TouchFuse Businesses LeadJig, Prospectix and Acquire Direct with White Glove will Offer Advisors a One-Stop Shop of Both Traditional Direct Mail and Digital Media

TROY, Mich. and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove and TouchFuse, which includes the LeadJig, Prospectix and Acquire Direct businesses, announced today the merger of the two companies, creating a full-service, omni-channel marketing services company focused exclusively on financial advisors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. White Glove is backed by Rockbridge Growth Equity ("Rockbridge"), a partnership-oriented middle market private equity firm with a differentiated approach to building and growing companies.

Greg Bogich, CEO of White Glove, is Chief Executive Officer, and Alexander Hug, TouchFuse CEO, is President and Chief Operating Officer of the combined company, which will continue to go to market under their respective brands for the near future, supported by their existing management teams.

"We believe the combination of White Glove and TouchFuse is transformational for the industry, offering financial advisors a one-stop-shop with true omni-channel capabilities and the best of both traditional direct mail and digital media offerings," said Mr. Bogich. "Advisors will now have more visibility into their marketing campaigns and audiences, as well as improved training and content, so they can spend more time building deeper relationships with their clients."

"Bringing these two companies together means that advisors will gain access to more marketing solutions all within a single platform," said Mr. Hug. "Working together allows us to do so much more to help advisors advance their businesses, while also continuing to invest in innovation to address their future needs. We look forward to working with the White Glove and Rockbridge teams as we enter this exciting new phase of our evolution."

TouchFuse offers a comprehensive technology platform that allows financial advisors nationwide to manage the full spectrum of their marketing campaigns, from identifying prospects and delivering campaigns, to managing communication and analyzing data. It delivers solutions through three businesses:

LeadJig – A front-end marketing management platform providing clients with the tools necessary to run and track marketing campaigns

Prospectix – Proprietary, cloud-based data visualization software which identifies qualified audience members in order to effectively develop a targeted prospect universe

Acquire Direct – A full-service marketing agency offering data-driven, omni-channel campaigns

White Glove is a provider of a wide range of digital seminar marketing and lead-generating financial education workshops aimed at assisting financial advisors with finding qualified leads, converting more appointments, nurturing prospects and engaging existing clients.

"We've followed the TouchFuse story for years and have long admired the business that Alex and his team have built," said Ziv Weizman, a partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "With this merger, White Glove and TouchFuse will become the go-to source for financial advisors, offering critical solutions across the marketing funnel. As partners to Greg, Alex, and the team, Rockbridge is excited to support an accelerated pace of innovation, bringing new, dynamic tools and services to advisors to help them accomplish their growth objectives."

Honigman provided legal counsel to Rockbridge and White Glove on the transaction. Lincoln International LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to TouchFuse on the transaction.

About White Glove

Based in Troy, MI, and founded in 2015, White Glove is a provider of digital seminar marketing and one of the only performance-based advisor marketing companies. It is an advisor-built marketing services company dedicated to helping growth-minded financial professionals attract, connect and engage with quality leads. White Glove's core service offerings of lead-generating workshops, lead nurturing and client engagement solutions remove the stress from marketing and free up time to allow advisors to do what they do best — build meaningful relationships with clients. For more information, visit www.whiteglove.com.

About TouchFuse

Founded in 1986 and based in Tampa, FL, TouchFuse offers a comprehensive technology platform that allows financial advisors nationwide to manage the full spectrum of their marketing campaigns, from identifying prospects and delivering campaigns, to managing communication and analyzing data. It delivers solutions through three businesses: LeadJig, Prospectix, and Acquire Direct. For more information, please visit http://touchfuse.com/

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a middle market private equity firm committed to helping both founder-operated and established companies accelerate growth and build long-term, sustainable value. Rockbridge combines the flexibility of a financial sponsor with the benefits of strategic partnership by leveraging the firm's relationship with the Rock Family of Companies, which provides access to industry and functional expertise. As of year-end 2022, Rockbridge has regulatory assets under management of over $1.4 billion across its target sectors: e-Commerce and Marketing Services, Financial Services and Fintech, Tech-Enabled Products and Services, and Digital Media. For more information, please visit www.rbequity.com.

