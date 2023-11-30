CenTrio District Cooling System Honored with Out-of-Box Award of Excellence at the 8th Global Climate District Energy Awards in Brussels, Belgium

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrio is proud to announce that its Chicago District Cooling System has been awarded the 'Out of the Box' Award of Excellence in the Global District Energy Climate Awards (GDECA) presented by Euroheat & Power at their recent summit in Brussels, Belgium. This category recognizes initiatives demonstrating significant innovation in the District Energy sector, and CenTrio's carbon-free ice storage chilled-water system has proven to be a trailblazer in sustainable district cooling services.

Established in 1995, CenTrio's Chicago District Cooling System has evolved into North America's largest carbon-zero district cooling system, serving over 53 million square feet of building space in 115 downtown Chicago buildings. The system's commitment to innovation and sustainability is evident in its growth, with a 13% expansion in the last three years.

The recent major modernization and expansion efforts, including the installation of the Chicago River Ultra Filtration System, Plant 2 Modernization, and the construction of the Old Post Office Cooling Plant & Distribution, have further solidified CenTrio Chicago's position as a leader in the industry. The holistic approach taken by the operations team has resulted in significant annual savings of approximately 35,000 Metric Tons of Carbon and 250 million gallons of water across the system.

Meghan Riesterer, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of ESG & Decarbonization at CenTrio, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "CenTrio is deeply honored to accept the 2023 Global Climate District Energy Award. This acknowledgment highlights our dedication to sustainability and operational excellence in North America's largest carbon-zero district cooling system."

Riesterer further emphasized the system's unique features, such as river-water cooling, ice thermal storage, and aqua-thermal heat rejection leveraging the Chicago River. These innovations contribute to reduced costs, lower carbon emissions, and significant water savings, establishing higher industry standards.

The Global District Energy Climate Awards, coordinated by Euroheat & Power with the support of various international organizations, celebrates cities and communities worldwide demonstrating leadership in providing clean, sustainable energy solutions. CenTrio's recognition reflects its commitment to pushing boundaries for sustainable energy and making a meaningful difference in the battle against climate change.

