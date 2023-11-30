GN and Soundly Presents "Inside the Ear", Digital Art Campaign Aiming to Transform Hearing Health Awareness

In collaboration with artist, Design Cells, GN and Soundly unlock the wonders of the ear. The campaign explores the inner workings of the ear through vibrant visuals, empowering consumers with a deeper understanding of their hearing health.

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GN, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, and Soundly, a consumer education resource for hearing wellness, have joined forces once again to present "Inside the Ear," a digital art campaign aimed at demystifying hearing loss and hearing health. The campaign, launching today, showcases a series of fascinating and educational videos created by award-winning digital artist, Design Cells, which beautifully illustrate the complex inner workings of the ear.

GN and Soundly unite with a shared vision to cultivate greater awareness and education surrounding the crucial significance of maintaining optimal hearing health. Through a series of concise and engaging animated videos, the campaign captures different elements of the ear and hearing function to foster a deeper understanding of how ears work. The full collection of videos can be viewed here.

The "Inside the Ear" campaign centers around a series of commonly unknown facts about hearing, educating us on the wonders of our ears through compelling visual animations covering:

How does sound reach our brain?

What does noise-induced hearing damage look like?

What does hearing loss look like inside my ear?

How does earwax work?

How does tinnitus and hearing loss work together?

"At GN, our mission extends beyond providing innovative hearing technologies. Through campaigns such as "Inside the Ear" we are dedicated to educating and empowering individuals, enabling them to make informed decisions about their hearing health and inspire proactive steps toward achieving better hearing," explains Mirjam van Oort-Lohuis, Chief Marketing Officer, GN Hearing.

"Hearing wellness has never been more important, yet many people have little understanding of how their hearing works. We hope this visual project will give curious minds a new appreciation for the world inside the ear," says Soundly CEO, Blake Cadwell.

Why You Should Care About Your Hearing Health

Hearing health is not only essential for experiencing the sounds of life, but it also plays a vital role in promoting overall wellness. With the "Inside the Ear" campaign, consumers are equipped with immersive visual tools to enhance their understanding of ear health and function, creating a further appreciation for the profound impact hearing health has on overall well-being such as:

Cognitive function: Untreated hearing loss has been linked to an increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline. The ACHIEVE study published in Untreated hearing loss has been linked to an increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline. The ACHIEVE study published in The Lancet suggests that using hearing aids may potentially reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 48% in high-risk individuals. This highlights the importance of maintaining good hearing health for overall brain health.

Communication: Hearing enables us to understand and interpret spoken language, which is important for social interactions and maintaining emotional well-being.

Safety and awareness: Good hearing health enhances our situational awareness, allowing us to navigate our surroundings safely and respond appropriately to potential hazards.

How to Be Proactive About Your Hearing Health

GN provides a variety of helpful services to help you improve and maintain your hearing:

ReSound.com Take a free online hearing test at

Beltone Schedule a free in-person hearing screening at

Jabra.com Take a complimentary online hearing test at

Consumers are becoming more and more driven to gain a deeper understanding of their health, and "Inside the Ear" offers them innovative tools to comprehend the intricacies of their ears. Explore the complete "Inside the Ear" digital art collection and delve into the significance of hearing health by clicking here.

