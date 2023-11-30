Michael Baker International Names Todd McIntyre Vice President, Office Executive - Santa Ana

Industry Veteran to lead Santa Ana, Long Beach and Los Angeles, California, locations

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Todd McIntyre has joined the firm as Vice President, Office Executive – Santa Ana. In this role, Mr. McIntyre will head-up Michael Baker's Santa Ana, California, operations, which also includes parent oversight of the Long Beach and Los Angeles, California, offices. He will be responsible for leading the full range of Michael Baker's expertise across the region in support of driving growth and enhancing client engagement through the delivery of innovative projects. He will also expand the capabilities and services across each practice and enhance the development of local employees.

"Michael Baker has had a presence in this area since 1944, and our Santa Ana office is the hub and headquarters of our Western Region," said Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Todd has a proven track record of leading large organizations, as well as leading direct and matrixed personnel and cross-functional teams, uniquely positioning him for success in this key locale. I look forward to his leadership and partnership as we Reimagine Michael Baker."

Mr. McIntyre brings 23 years of diverse expertise from the public and private sectors, including more than more than 15 years of management experience, to his new role at Michael Baker. He joins the firm from AtkinsRéalis, where he was Vice President, Principal Business Development and Strategy Director, California. Earlier in his career, Mr. McIntyre was the Chief Strategy Officer for the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and the Chief of Staff for the District Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C. He was also the Western Regional Team Lead for the Office of Railroad Policy and Development at the Federal Railroad Administration.

Mr. McIntyre earned his Master of Urban Planning degree from the University of Southern California and his Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish from Morehouse College.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

