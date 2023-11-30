Scout Clinical secures preferred supplier status with Top 5 Pharma Leader

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clinical, a premier brand of Meeting Protocol Worldwide announced today that a leading pharmaceutical company, ranked among the top five globally, has selected Scout Clinical as the preferred provider for clinical trial patient travel and payment services. The provision of these services is a significant motivator for patient participation and retention, and this strategic collaboration represents the company's steadfast commitment to serving patients worldwide and enhancing the clinical trial experience.

"We are very excited by this award," said Paige Bingham, CEO of Scout Clinical. "It is a direct result of Scout Clinical's ability to perform perfectly at scale and being that critical strategic problem-solving partner around patient inclusivity and attrition."

Two key goals of this partnership are to lead the industry toward achieving total cost neutrality for clinical trial participants and their caregivers, while offering them 24/7 live support by a global network of patient liaisons, and to construct new innovative solutions to current industry challenges. Both the pharmaceutical giant and Scout Clinical share a common belief in centering patients in clinical research. The designation of Scout Clinical as a preferred provider highlights the alignment of both organizations' values, principles, and focus on patient experience.

This distinction also signifies Scout Clinical's level of commitment and dedication to providing an unmatched level of service. Over 18 months of partnering with the pharmaceutical company, Scout Clinical was instrumental in developing specific processes and building a strategic support team. Bingham concludes, "Scout Clinical will continue to provide the best service and to innovate to meet and exceed the needs of our partner, their research sites, patients, and their caregivers."

About Scout Clinical

Scout Clinical offers customizable, comprehensive services in clinical trial patient travel, reimbursement, and payment management to ease site and participant burden. With over 25 years of industry experience and collaboration with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Scout has successfully moved people and managed payments in more than 100 countries globally for over 1,000 studies. Whether a study involves 2 patients or 20,000, Scout tailors each experience to sponsors' needs and regulatory requirements: country by country, visit by visit. With the motto "No request is too large or too small," Scout Clinical is dedicated to helping patients stick with it. For more information, please visit www.scoutclinical.com

