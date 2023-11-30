TrueBlue's PeopleReady Earns Dual Awards for Innovative JobStack App

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, today announced that PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has been recognized with two awards from the International Awards Associate (IAA) for its groundbreaking JobStack app.

PeopleReady's JobStack app earned a Platinum TITAN Business Award in the Business Technology Solution category, which recognizes business excellence. It also earned a Gold Vega Award in the Apps & Software category, which celebrates digital media that pioneers new frontiers of creativity and innovation.

With its game-changing technology, JobStack connects people and work 24/7. JobStack has been downloaded by more than three million job seekers and has helped businesses fill more than 14 million shifts since its launch. Supported by a network of local teams across the US, 97% of PeopleReady's associates use JobStack for a seamless user experience.

"JobStack represents our dedication to transforming the traditional staffing process for employers and job seekers alike," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "We are proud to earn recognition for our innovative technology, which has become crucial in today's ever-evolving employment landscape by improving accessibility and convenience for all stakeholders."

For job seekers, JobStack offers a fully virtual job search experience while enabling them to customize their search results based on preferred schedule and other criteria. Businesses benefit from the capability to submit and track orders in real time and manage administrative tasks without the need for time-consuming paperwork.

"Being recognized with multiple awards for our industry-leading app is great validation for our team's commitment to make it easier than ever to connect people and work," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "With JobStack, we continue to reimagine what's possible as we strive to put work and workforces within reach."

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at trueblue.com .

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady connected over 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com .

