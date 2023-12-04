American Battery Technology Company Invited to Present at Expert Battery Metals and Recycling Industry Conferences

Welcomes Seasoned Metals and Mining Financial Professional Anthony Young as Investor Relations Lead

RENO, Nev., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, is pleased to welcome Anthony Young as its director of investor relations.

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) welcomes seasoned metals and mining financial professional Anthony Young as investor relations lead. Young joins ABTC with close to twenty years of experience in financial markets with the vast majority of this time focused specifically on metals and mining. (PRNewswire)

Anthony Young joins ABTC with close to twenty years of experience in financial markets with the vast majority of this time focused specifically on metals and mining. Most recently, Young was the co-founder & portfolio manager of a fund focused on the energy transition. Prior to this role, he was a metals & mining analyst at Macquarie where he covered American-based mining companies. Young started his career in finance at Bear Stearns, where he was a member of the top-ranked metals and mining team. This team transitioned to Dahlman Rose & Co. where he was the analyst responsible for small cap metals and mining companies. He has a Master of Business Administration with a focus in finance from the University of Texas, Austin - McCombs Business School. Young also has a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Master of Science from the University of Southern California.

Young and members of the ABTC team will share industry insights and perspectives on building the domestic supply chain for critical lithium-ion battery materials through panels and presentations at upcoming industry conferences as noted below.

Wolfe Research - Inaugural Reshoring Conference / December 4-5, 2023 (Virtual)

As part of Wolfe Research's Inaugural Reshoring Conference, ABTC Chief Minerals Resource Officer, Scott Jolcover, will present on a global mining industry-expert panel with representatives from American Rare Earths, Critical Metals Corporation, Filo Mining, and the Metals Company. The panel will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Jesse Deutsch, CFO, and Anthony Young, ABTC's director of investor relations, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors attending the conference. For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company or attending the panel presentation, please contact your Wolfe Research representative.

Janney Montgomery's Inaugural Clean Energy Investment Symposium / December 5-6, 2023 (New Orleans, LA)

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert and Tiffiany Moehring, ABTC's head of communications and marketing, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at Janney Montgomery's Inaugural Clean Energy Investment Symposium. The Clean Energy Symposium will be held in conjunction with Tulane Energy Institute will host members from the Department of Energy's Loan Program Office and Office Clean Energy Demonstrations as well as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

In addition, the conference will feature a panel presentation with Melsert and other industry leaders including Lilac Solutions, Aqua Metals, EcoBat Solutions and moderated by Marshall Page of Jones Walker. The panel will focus on critical minerals, battery supply chains, and battery recycling and is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. CST on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company or attending the panel presentation, please contact your Janney Montgomery representative.

StoneX Natural Resources Day 2.0 / December 7, 2023 (New York, NY)

Jesse Deutsch, CFO, and Tony DiCenso, ABTC's director of corporate development and strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at StoneX on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in New York, New York.

DiCenso will also participate on an industry-expert panel alongside representatives from BASF, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, and StoneX Financial Ltd. Moderated by StoneX Financial Ltd's senior metals analyst, Natalie Scott-Gray, the panel will focus on critical battery materials and minerals.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company management, please contact your StoneX Financial Ltd. representative.

ABTC's Chief Minerals Resource Officer Scott Jolcover and representatives from ABTC's resources division will also be attending the American Exploration and Mining Association Annual Meeting taking place from December 3 – 8, 2023 in Sparks, Nevada. This conference is the second largest and longest-running mining convention in the United States.

Additional events may be added. For an updated list of company events, visit: www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inability to source and recycle lithium-ion batteries and lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap economically and efficiently; the inability to materially increase recycling capacity; risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; changes in the volume or composition of feedstock materials processed at the Company's facilities; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

