BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE AND ABEL TESFAYE AKA "THE WEEKND" HONOR ETHIOPIAN COFFEE EXCELLENCE WITH SAMRA ORIGINS SINGLE ORIGIN RELEASES

AVAILABLE NOW FOR A LIMITED TIME, SAMRA ORIGINS SINGLE ORIGIN VOL. 1 AND SINGLE ORIGIN VOL. 2 SHOWCASE TWO ICONIC FLAVOR PROFILES OF ETHIOPIAN COFFEE

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bottle Coffee and Abel Tesfaye aka "The Weeknd" are celebrating Ethiopia - the birthplace of coffee - with an offering of two Ethiopian single origin coffees available today for a limited time - Samra Origins Single Origin Vol. 1 and Samra Origins Single Origin Vol. 2. Released as part of Samra Origins, a brand and product line created by Blue Bottle, Tesfaye and his XO record label to celebrate Ethiopian culture and coffee excellence. When Tesfaye and his mother delved into the creation of the Samra Origins blend , a moment of intrigue unfolded. During a cupping where multiple roast levels were tasted side by side, they were captivated by the nuanced notes of the lighter variety. Inspired, Blue Bottle deconstructed the blend, unveiling two distinct profiles: the finest Ethiopian natural and washed processed coffees.

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE’S PINNACLE EXPERIENCE, BLUE BOTTLE STUDIO, TO OPEN IN LOS ANGELES (PRNewswire)

Every cup of coffee can be traced back to a coffee plant in Ethiopia. As the beginning of all things coffee. It's home to countless undiscovered varieties, complex terroir, and the most experienced coffee growers in the world. Ethiopia is home to several distinct coffee regions, each known for its unique coffee profiles. For decades, the country has produced exceptional coffee known for its vibrant and expressive flavors resulting from two distinctive processing methods - washed and natural processing - which result in two drastically different flavor profiles. Natural processing dates back centuries to the first-ever coffee grown and processed in Ethiopia. Its deep roots within the country make it a hallmark of their coffee, known for big bright fruit and floral flavors. While natural processing is a well-known profile for Ethiopian coffee, the washed process is equally iconic. These coffees tend to be lighter with notes of tart fruit and bright florals.

Samra Origins Single Origin Vol. 1 showcases natural processed Ethiopian coffee at its finest, offering sweet, bold fruit flavors and softer floral notes. Sourced from Hambela Estate, the natural process of drying the bean inside of the coffee cherry creates a cup that is bright, complex, and very fruit-forward. Each sip unveils floral aromatics of rose and hibiscus that transitions into full, thick notes of strawberry and raspberry. Samra Single Origin Vol. 2 is washed processed and has a lighter, more delicate acidity and citrus notes. This coffee comes from the Gedeb, a region of Ethiopia known for producing some of the most expressive washed processed coffees in the world. Light and playful with a balance of citrus and jasmine, the initial aroma of the coffee is similar to Earl Grey tea with a delicate yet pronounced brightness perfectly joining clear and crisp notes of fresh fruit.

Blue Bottle sourced these two single origin coffees from family-owned Ethiopian coffee producer and long-time partner, METAD . Founded by Aman Adinew, METAD is a family-owned company that has invested heavily in coffee processing infrastructures that allow them to create the best coffees in Ethiopia. METAD's direct relationships with its farmers provide unparalleled transparency within the coffee supply chain thanks to Adinew's innovations and the team at METAD that puts community and honesty first. METAD's "seed to cup" philosophy allows buyers to purchase a wide variety of Ethiopian coffees that are grown, harvested, and transported all under METAD's supervision and certified by their coffee quality laboratory. The quality of these two Samra Origins coffees and the fact that we know exactly where they come from is only possible through Adinew's tireless devotion to advancing Ethiopia's coffee trade, while upholding its rich history of coffee excellence.

Samra Origins Single Origin Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are available in limited quantities at samraorigins.com beginning December 4. Each single origin coffee will be sold for $22 per 8 oz bag of whole bean.

In honor of Samra Origins, Blue Bottle donated to the XO Humanitarian Fund , administered by World Food Program USA, to support lifesaving emergency operation in areas around the world experiencing food insecurity, with a special focus on Ethiopia. For full details on Samra Origins and to sign up to be among the first to be notified about upcoming product drops, please visit www.samraorigins.com . Follow along on Instagram via @samraorigins .

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest coffee farms. Today, Blue Bottle is a global network of cafes in the US and Asia. We are the leader in specialty coffee, driven by our obsession for quality and our commitment to environmental health. Our belief is simple and our goal unchanged: to connect the world to delicious coffee, because delicious coffee makes life more beautiful. Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

About The Weeknd

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd is one of the most compelling artists of the 21st century. He is currently the most listened to artist in the world on Spotify (108M+ monthly listeners) and is a top 10 artist of all time for RIAA singles. His 2020 album After Hours is the #1 most streamed R&B album of all time (followed by his 2016 album Starboy at #2), and his 80's nostalgic track "Blinding Lights" was named the new No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker's 1960 hit "The Twist."

Contact:

Blue Bottle Coffee

press@bluebottlecoffee.com

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE AND ABEL TESFAYE AKA “THE WEEKND” HONOR ETHIOPIAN COFFEE EXCELLENCE WITH SAMRA ORIGINS SINGLE ORIGIN RELEASES (PRNewswire)

BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE AND ABEL TESFAYE AKA “THE WEEKND” HONOR ETHIOPIAN COFFEE EXCELLENCE WITH SAMRA ORIGINS SINGLE ORIGIN RELEASES (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Bottle Coffee