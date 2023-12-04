Constellation Appoints Sanofi Veteran Bill Berry as New General Manager of Life Sciences and Healthcare

Berry's Decades of Experience will Further Broaden The Company's Offerings

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Constellation , a first-of-its-kind SaaS platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage compliant creative assets at scale, appointed Bill Berry as General Manager of Life Sciences and Healthcare. With over twenty-five years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, Bill brings proven leadership experience in business transformation, brand strategy and execution, omnichannel enablement, specialty pharmaceuticals, and business integration to the Constellation team.

Bill has a strong track record of identifying high potential business opportunities and deploying actions that drive impact. He has deep expertise in sales and marketing support, analytics, data, artificial intelligence, pricing and contracting, finance, and culture transformation within a broad range of therapeutic areas. As General Manager, Bill will be responsible for evangelizing Constellation's offerings in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, playing a key role in leading Constellation's efforts to liberate marketers from the monotony of creating compliant content and creative assets. With his expertise in the pharmaceutical sector, Bill will help take Constellation to the next level by devising solutions that meet the company's various client needs.

"We are immensely grateful to have Bill as part of our organization," said Constellation Co-Founder and CEO, Diana Lee. "His profound understanding of life sciences and healthcare has proven invaluable in finding innovative solutions for our clients. With 25 years of industry experience in sales enablement and marketing within the pharmaceutical sector, Bill brings a wealth of expertise that greatly bolsters our ability to meet the mission-critical demands of our clients. Specifically, his insights have been instrumental in developing our automated modular, localized creative content, which is essential for effective sales enablement technology and marketing materials in local markets.

Diana went on to say, "In today's competitive landscape, cost reduction in marketing is a top priority for everyone. Bill recognizes the importance of personalizing the content to address the specific needs of our sales representatives. With Bill's contributions, we are confident in our ability to deliver tailored and impactful materials that drive results for our clients."

Bill's body of work speaks for itself. Prior to joining Constellation, Bill served as Head of U.S. General Medicines Business Operations and Transformation at Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, where he worked for over 25 years. During his tenure at Sanofi, Bill spearheaded an omnichannel customer engagement initiative, which included the first AI decision engine for precision marketing. This included leading efforts to scale artificial intelligence capabilities to drive global enterprise solutions and sponsoring modular content innovation for personalized marketing messages. He has also led the design and deployment of numerous initiatives focused on culture.

"I am excited to join Constellation as I truly believe their unique products solve challenges plaguing life sciences and healthcare companies that need to communicate on a more personalized level with their customers and patients," said Bill Berry, General Manager of Life Sciences and Healthcare at Constellation.

Bill holds a BA in Accounting from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. He is also a Certified Professional Accountant (CPA).

Constellation is establishing the Life Sciences and Healthcare vertical as a new growth platform with ambitions to be identified as the preferred partner for enabling the new customer journey. To learn more about Constellation, visit www.helloconstellation.com .

ABOUT CONSTELLATION:

Constellation is a global, NYC-based SaaS company that's seen exponential growth since its founding in 2016. Our proprietary content compliance technology allows top brands and Fortune 500s to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted campaigns at scale. Our advanced data-feeding system transforms complex data variables into thousands of creative asset iterations, instantly. Constellation is revolutionizing content compliance for companies in highly regulated industries like Pharma, Banking, and Automotive with an automated solution that scales both content and regulatory approval processes.

