Pluralsight Appoints Lisa Luscap as Chief Marketing Officer

SALT LAKE CITY , Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight , the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Lisa Luscap as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Luscap will be responsible for leading all aspects of Pluralsight's marketing including brand and communications, global demand generation, field marketing, product marketing and marketing operations. Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Luscap was selected to lead Pluralsight's marketing efforts after serving as interim CMO and, prior to that, SVP of Digital Marketing and Self Service.

(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight) (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled that Lisa has accepted the role as our Chief Marketing Officer," said Aaron Skonnard, CEO of Pluralsight. "During her time as interim CMO, I have been truly impressed by her contributions to the business and I am confident that she will continue to lead the marketing organization with a strong initiative and drive for success."

Lisa joined the Pluralsight team in early 2023 with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the tech industry at organizations like Snowflake, Dolby Laboratories, VMware, and HP. Prior to working with Pluralsight, Lisa led a global marketing team during Snowflake's IPO where she managed the largest software public offering in history. Additionally, she held a pivotal role in the digital rebrand of Dolby Laboratories, reintroducing the company to a new market of buyers around the world through a global partnership with AMC theaters.

"It is an honor to officially accept the role of CMO," said Luscap. "I am immensely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue leading our marketing team in crafting compelling narratives and empowering both our brand and our customers through marketing initiatives."

Luscap obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree from UC Santa Barbara. She is a board member of the BAYCAT, a nonprofit social enterprise that assists women and people of color in telling their stories through media and technology. She was also recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Business in 2018 by the SF Business Times.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit luralsight.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Sins, Sr. Communications Manager

press@pluralsight.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pluralsight