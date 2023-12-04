VSBLTY AND SHELF NINE ANNOUNCE Q4 IN-STORE MEDIA CAMPAIGN FOR MAJOR EAST COAST GROCER TO LAUNCH NEW HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, today announced its subsidiary company,

(PRNewswire)

Shelf Nine recently launched a major omni channel campaign for a new pick-up and delivery service for their Mid-Atlantic grocery client. The Shelf Nine team deployed a six-digit campaign using a disruptive retail strategy using creative, DOOH (Digital Out of Home), traditional OOH, and their new digital screen network to tell shoppers of the new high-performance on-line order, pick-up and delivery service.

Announcing the campaign, Mike Manion, CEO of Shelf Nine said, "This is an exciting new turn-key retail campaign for us and we are confident that we will help drive trial for the new service among customers that sometimes need the convenience of shopping on line and depending on great product selection and efficient delivery service." This media campaign supports our network commitment to support our retail partners' offering in one of the fastest growing categories within food service with projected 10% -18% annual compounded growth between 2022 and 2025, according to Incisiv, a leading digital transformation insights company.

Jay Hutton, CEO of VSBLTY echoed Manion's optimism as he added, "Mike and his team are exceptionally talented, award winning, media and marketing executives with long careers in top tier advertising agencies and CPG brands. This is just the beginning of what we expect to see as they grow our in-store digital media network business. We are confident that they will know exactly how to maximize, measure and optimize results for this and many more evolving ad network programs to come.

VSBLTY's AI technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial and weapons recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

In-store retail media networks are foundational to VSBLTY's "Store as a Medium" model and include a collection of digital channels including in-store interactive digital displays (strategically placed throughout the store), integrating loyalty apps, websites, etc. VSBLTY software enables these networks to deliver brands and retailers "first of its kind" computer driven data analytics about their customers.

About Shelf Nine (http://www.shelfnine.com)

Shelf Nine is a premier digital media and content network providing brands and retailers specifically targeted customer communication delivered at the point of purchase. Building a retail ad network brings more ad revenue to the store owner and allows better control of content and integrated marketing programs. Advertisers are increasing investments on digital platforms that deliver ads to consumers while they are shopping. The 1:1 retail environment is the best place to deliver messages to target consumers. Digital content in the store provides the optimal delivery of ad impressions while also enhancing the shopper experience and the basket ring for the retailer.

