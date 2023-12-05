Answering Popular Demand, Chamberlain Coffee Launches Ready to Drink Oatmilk Lattes

Emma Chamberlain's Gen-Z coffee brand releases two new RTD Lattes at Walmart

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Coffee , the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain , announced today the launch of its new line of Ready To Drink (RTD) Oatmilk Lattes. Following the initial launch of its RTD Lattes in April of this year, the brand has taken fan feedback and created two sweeter, oatmilk-based canned lattes. On the heels of its exclusive launch with Walmart, fans can find Chamberlain Coffee's new product on shelves nationwide and on walmart.com this month.

Housed in vibrant cans that fit the brand's fun hearted nature, the Oatmilk Lattes are available in Salted Caramel and Mocha flavors. Both are naturally sweetened with cane sugar and date syrup. As a brand, Chamberlain Coffee has consistently demonstrated its ability to meet the demands and preferences of its fan base. The introduction of Oatmilk Lattes is a direct response to consumer feedback, as oatmilk has emerged as the top milk choice among their audience.

"Coffee preferences are deeply personal. Our original RTD recipe was less sweet and made with almond and coconut milk which was based on my daily latte. Now, we have options for someone who likes their latte a little sweeter and opts for oatmilk as their go-to. We are inspired by everyone's unique taste and want to continue to create delicious options for as many people as possible," said Chamberlain Coffee Founder, Creative Director and Investor Emma Chamberlain.

Since its inception in 2020, Chamberlain Coffee has steadily expanded its retail presence to connect with fans wherever they are. Building on the success of the original RTDs and three coffee SKUs at Walmart, the brand is now bringing their newest RTD line to the retailer. This new addition further strengthens Chamberlain Coffee's commitment to delivering exceptional coffee experiences to a wider audience.

"We are passionate about creating products that resonate with our audience," said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant. "Listening to our customers and making our RTD product tailored to what they want to drink is essential to our success. We can't wait to engage even more fans with our convenient Oatmilk Lattes."

Consumers can find Chamberlain Coffee's RTD beverages at Walmart in the ready to drink coffee section, online at Walmart.com and at and at other nationwide retailers in the coming months. For more information on Chamberlain Coffee, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @ chamberlaincoffee .

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Founded by YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee provides high-quality, delicious beverages, so you can feel good about the coffee you're sipping on. Available in Ready To Drink, cold brew multi-serve and single serve bags, ground and whole bean options, Chamberlain Coffee is symbolized by different characters to encapsulate the different coffee drinker in all of us. The brand also has various other delicious offerings, including their 5x sold-out Matcha and Matcha lattes, Cocoa Grizzly Hot Chocolate, and Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans. Supporting coffee-farming communities in Latin America, Chamberlain Coffee works with Food4Farmers to ensure long-term food security for coffee-farming families.

