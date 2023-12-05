Tralucent Asset Management Closes the Market

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bill Siddiqui, President, Tralucent Asset Management Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate Canada's newest ETF issuer and the launch of the Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund (TSX: TGAF).

Tralucent Asset Management ("Tralucent") is an asset management company catering to individuals with a long-term investment horizon since 2008. Tralucent focuses on investing in high quality competitive and innovative global equities available at reasonable prices. In March 2020, Tralucent launched the Tralucent Global Alt (Long/Short) Equity Fund ("the Fund") as an Offering Memorandum fund. The Fund was a top contender in two categories – Best one year return, and Best three year Sharpe ratio – at the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards. On November 16th, 2023, Tralucent launched the ETF class, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker TGAF, and is available for purchase by anyone with access to the TSX.

