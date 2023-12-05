Trauma Therapy Legacies Come Together for a First of Its Kind 5-Day Event

Trauma Therapy Legacies Come Together for a First of Its Kind 5-Day Event

Somatic Trauma Healing Immersion Offers Access to Top Experts All in One Place

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERGOS Institute of Somatic Education and The Embody Lab are thrilled to present the first Somatic Trauma Healing Immersion for a transformative journey of healing and empowerment. Live in San Diego beginning Thursday, February 29th through Monday, March 4th, 2024, this 5-day in-person & live-streamed event will include world leaders in somatic approaches to healing trauma, including Dr. Gabor Maté, Bessel van der Kolk, Dr. Peter A Levine, Dr. Scott Lyons, and more.

A groundbreaking collaboration of experts at the forefront of therapeutic approaches to healing trauma, attendees will learn how to access the wisdom of the body, release stuck patterns, cultivate resilience, and reclaim deeper connections with themselves and others.

"We designed this immersion very strategically to offer a progressive journey through trauma healing," explained Dr. Scott Lyons. "We're thrilled to be able to offer access to some of the biggest names in the wellness field all in one place."

Programming will include:

Therapeutic movement and mindfulness sessions

Experiential sessions following the arc of healing trauma

Demos dedicated to exploring embodied approaches to the healing of trauma

Moderated panels

Conversations with the Faculty

Immersive Musical experiences

Intimate book signings

Networking and personal healing opportunities

"Trauma impacts all of us. Whether you are exploring healing for yourself or simply want to learn more to help your clients, the experts at this immersion have so much to offer," said Peter A Levine, PhD.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with a supportive community of like-minded people, experience the healing power of somatic practices, and discover the most profound blueprint to restoring vitality, flow, and resilience.

For more information and to register, please visit https://www.theembodylab.com/somatic-trauma-healing-immersion .

About The Embody Lab:

The Embody Lab is your hub for embodied education, self-discovery, and healing for global transformation. Our vision is to make embodiment, somatics, and fundamental learnings in these domains accessible to a broad, global audience— making it easier to access support for everyone in their embodiment journey. We strive to create a safe and supportive collective space for the embodiment community to learn from one another, deepen their learning together, and easily find pathways of learning and certification to meet their personal and professional goals. Through free online events, workshops, and unique certificate programs, we bring together the world's leaders to share the power of somatics to heal trauma and transform pain and challenges to growth and resilience.

About ERGOS:

Founded in 1972 by Peter A Levine, PhD, Ergos Institute of Somatic Education is dedicated to advancing Somatic Experiencing® (SE™) principles. We are a leader in body-based healing programs designed to help trauma and stress disorder sufferers embrace their authentic selves with a greater capacity for joy and resilience.

Ergos offers SE Master Classes and Case Consultations for SE students, public workshops and retreats, Community Health Somatic programs, and participates in conferences, webinars, and podcasts internationally.

You can learn more about our work at somaticexperiencing.com.

View original content:

SOURCE The Embody Lab