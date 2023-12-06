CREFC Welcomes Commercial Real Estate Finance Industry to Annual Miami Conference on January 7-10, 2024

Best-selling author Ben Mezrich to serve as keynote speaker for the largest annual industry event that draws thousands of market participants

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC), the trade association that exclusively represents the $5.9 trillion commercial and multifamily real estate finance industry, will host its annual Miami Conference on January 7-10, 2024. CREFC's largest event of the year will bring together over 2,200 finance professionals to discuss the latest issues, trends, and challenges that are top of mind for industry participants.

The Miami 2024 conference focuses on the wave of maturing commercial real estate debt, rising insurance costs amid climate change, and the future of office properties. This year's conference will offer a Servicing Summit, a unique series of panel discussions focused on commercial mortgage servicing, and a roundtable for young professionals. Also, a series of industry Forum meetings will take a deep dive into issues impacting key segments of commercial real estate finance.

New York Times bestselling author, Ben Mezrich, kicks off CREFC Miami's opening session. Mezrich has authored 25 books, with a combined printing of over 10 million copies. He offers a fascinating, never-before-seen glimpse into one of the wildest stories of the last decade: the GameStop short squeeze.

CREFC's Miami conference, which has drawn thousands of industry leaders for over two decades, offers a series of panels addressing timely topics and issues for CRE finance professionals, including:

Economic Fortune Telling: Insights on the Future of CRE, Housing, Rates, the U.S. Economy, and Anything Else We Left Out

Trading Spaces: Converting Office and Other Distressed Assets to Housing

If You Build It, Will They Come (And Can They Afford It)? Multifamily and the Housing Affordability Puzzle

Welcome to Miami : Migration South and Other Real Estate Trends Post-COVID

Risky Business: Rising Real Estate Insurance Costs & Managing Operating Expenses in the Face of Climate Change

Eye in the Sky: Servicing Perspectives From the Top

Special Assets – Talking Your Book: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Is It Something I Said? Managing Securitization Workouts Within the Ecosystem of the Trust

When: January 7-10, 2024

Where: Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

"We are excited to bring together leading commercial real estate finance industry market participants at our annual January Conference in Miami," said Lisa Pendergast, Executive Director, CREFC. "Our timely and relevant programming and panel discussions are sure to provide attendees with critical insights on challenges and opportunities facing commercial real estate finance in 2024. Panel discussions will examine how commercial property markets will manage the debt maturity wall, escalating insurance costs, and some of the novel strategies involved with repurposing office properties into residential housing.

"Also, just as we did at our Annual June conference, we are pleased to provide a series of specialized panels on various aspects of servicing commercial real estate debt in the current unprecedented environment."

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the commercial real estate finance industry with member firms including balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, and rating agencies, among others. For 30 years CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants.

