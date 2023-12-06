Project Sleep Launches the Sleep Helpline™ to Provide Free and Personalized Support for People Facing Sleep Issues and Sleep Disorders

The service aims to provide factual information about sleep disorders, practical suggestions, and support and guidance in navigating the healthcare landscape

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Sleep , a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of sleep health, sleep equity, and sleep disorders, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Sleep Helpline™ , a new, professionally-staffed national helpline providing timely and trusted resources to help individuals navigate sleep issues and sleep disorders at every step of the journey.

The Sleep Helpline™ is here to help you at every step of your journey navigating sleep issues and sleep disorders. (PRNewswire)

"An estimated 50-70 million Americans live with a chronic sleep disorder, yet the majority are undiagnosed," said Julie Flygare , JD, President & CEO of Project Sleep. "We know that the path to finding accurate sleep disorder diagnosis, treatment, and support is often long, lonely, and inefficient. This is why the new Sleep Helpline will meet people where they are in moments of uncertainty, to provide free and personalized one-to-one support and resources."

The Sleep Helpline welcomes anyone looking for information about sleep disorders to reach out, including those uncertain if they might have a sleep-related condition, those diagnosed with a sleep condition, along with loved ones, caregivers, healthcare providers, educators, and social workers.

"The Sleep Helpline will be a tremendous help to all of us in the sleep community who care for patients," said Michael A. Grandner, PhD MTR, Director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona, and Member of Project Sleep's Expert Advisory Board . "Especially in our busy society where sleep is undervalued and sleep disorders are often overlooked, this new resource led by a respected nonprofit like Project Sleep will empower individuals to understand their sleep symptoms, guide them as they seek the right healthcare attention sooner, and support them as their experiences and concerns evolve over time."

There are a wide variety of common and serious sleep disorders , including breathing disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, and upper-airway resistance syndrome; hypersomnias such as narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and Kleine-Levin syndrome; insomnia disorder; movement disorders such as restless legs syndrome and periodic limb movements; parasomnias such as REM sleep behavior disorder and sleepwalking; and sleep-wake disorders such as Non-24 and shift work disorder.

"As a person living with a sleep disorder myself, I know first-hand that there are times when you are not sure where to turn or who to talk to," added Julie Flygare. "We want you to know that you are not alone – Project Sleep's Sleep Helpline is here to address your questions and figure out next steps together."

Special thanks to Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Harmony Biosciences for generously providing sponsorship funding to support the development of Project Sleep's new Sleep Helpline to support millions of people facing sleep issues and sleep disorders.

The Sleep Helpline officially launches today, Dec. 6, 2023, with Resource Specialists available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals can reach out to the Sleep Helpline via phone at 1-800-819-2043, or by email at helpline@project-sleep.com . Learn more at: project-sleep.com/helpline .

About Project Sleep

Project Sleep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about sleep health, sleep equity, and sleep disorders. The organization's programming includes the Rising Voices℠ advocate leadership program, the Sleep Helpline™, the Sleep Advocacy Program, the Sleep Equity Initiative, Project Sleep's Podcast, the Jack & Julie Narcolepsy Scholarship, the Narcolepsy Nerd Alert series, World Narcolepsy Day, and the Sleep In. Follow Project Sleep on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn , or visit their website at project-sleep.com .

