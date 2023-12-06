SuccessKPI names Don Keane as Chief Marketing Officer

Go-to-market veteran joins the contact center analytics leader to head up go-to-market strategy and further define SuccessKPI's position as a category leader.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a SaaS Contact Center Insight and Action Platform provider, has appointed Don Keane as Chief Marketing Officer. He will report directly to SuccessKPI Chief Executive Officer Dave Rennyson. He will work closely with marketing, sales, channel, customer success, and product teams to direct a unified go-to-market strategy that generates and meets market demand.

Prior to SuccessKPI, Keane served as chief marketing officer (CMO) of Instapage, a leading SaaS-based, adtech company based in San Francisco and before that was SVP Marketing & Partnerships at Smartlinx, a leading cloud WFM company, which recently sold to PE in 2023. Keane also served as CMO of Globalization Partners, a cloud services PEO company and as vice president of marketing for cloud services at Genesys following the acquisition of CCaaS pioneer Angel where he served as vice president of marketing and business development.

Keane has also formerly served as managing director with global brand responsibilities at EarthLink and held marketing leadership positions at Intuit, General Mills, MetTel, and Rust-Oleum.

"Don will contribute directly to our mission to improve business outcomes for our enterprise and government clients." Said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "As an early advisory board member at SuccessKPI, Don established an integral place on our team and is uniquely positioned to compound our accelerating growth and increase our impact on this market."

Based in Washington, D.C., Keane holds an MBA from UCLA. To see other career opportunities at SuccessKPI, visit https://successkpi.com/careers/.

About SuccessKPI

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

