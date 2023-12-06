Veeva Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $616.5M, up 12% Year Over Year;

Subscription Services Revenues of $494.9M, up 12% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2023.

"It was another strong quarter as we advance the industry toward more efficient and effective ways of working, from drug development through commercialization," said CEO Peter Gassner. "We announced a number of new innovations, expanded in existing markets, and continued progress in newer areas like Vault CRM, positioning us well for durable, profitable growth for years to come."

Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the third quarter were $616.5 million , up from $552.4 million one year ago, an increase of 12% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the third quarter were $494.9 million , up from $441.6 million one year ago, an increase of 12% year over year.







Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Third quarter operating income was $128.5 million , compared to $121.4 million one year ago, an increase of 6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $234.6 million , compared to $219.5 million one year ago, an increase of 7% year over year.







Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Third quarter net income was $135.2 million , compared to $108.5 million one year ago, an increase of 25% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $218.7 million , compared to $183.2 million one year ago, an increase of 19% year over year.







Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (1) : For the third quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.83 , compared to $0.67 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.34 , compared to $1.13 one year ago.







Customer Contracting Change: The previously announced customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience (TFC) rights in our master subscription agreements went into effect on February 1, 2023 . This resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts to which a TFC right was added and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in the third quarter.

"We are managing the business well and continue to track towards our longer term targets," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We're in the early innings of a large and growing opportunity, and we believe our software, data, and high value services will enable us to drive growth and profitability through 2030 and beyond."

Recent Highlights:

Commercial Innovation Drives Continued Leadership – Veeva announced new innovations coming in Veeva Commercial Cloud including Marketing Automation for campaign management and Patient CRM to manage sensitive patient information and workflows. Veeva also crossed significant milestones for Vault CRM – including the first customer live – as it looks ahead to delivering the next-generation of CRM for life sciences. Two top 20 biopharmas also committed to Vault CRM globally as the path to commercial innovation.







Delivering the Modern Data Platform for the Industry – Veeva Data Cloud provides the industry a modern alternative to legacy data, all on a common data architecture. This fueled strong progress in the quarter with a record 13 new brands for Compass, two top 20 biopharma wins for Link, and the recent announcement of a second top 20 biopharma that will roll out OpenData globally.







Establishing the Technology Foundation for Drug Development – Momentum continued in the significant long-term opportunity for Veeva Development Cloud. In the quarter, the company saw further adoption across all product areas, including 24 customer wins across clinical, 23 for quality, and 15 in regulatory. Development Cloud also continues to expand as new products were announced in clinical and quality, two of Veeva's largest opportunities in R&D.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

Total revenues between $620 and $622 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of about $227 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $1.30 (2).

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,353 and $2,355 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of about $830 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.76 (2).

Veeva is reiterating guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 for the following metrics:

Total revenues of at least $2,750 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of at least $1,000 million (2).

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com . Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, December 6, 2023, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What: Veeva Systems Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Online Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/badXudFz



Webcast: ir.veeva.com















(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.



(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2024, the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of December 6, 2023, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 38 and 39 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



October 31,

2023

January 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 743,712

$ 886,465 Short-term investments 3,198,570

2,216,163 Accounts receivable, net 255,504

703,055 Unbilled accounts receivable 44,837

82,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,135

81,456 Total current assets 4,335,758

3,969,313 Property and equipment, net 57,597

49,817 Deferred costs, net 19,733

31,825 Lease right-of-use assets 48,139

55,336 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 67,919

82,476 Deferred income taxes 218,348

136,697 Other long-term assets 38,401

38,955 Total assets $ 5,225,772

$ 4,804,296







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 36,236

$ 41,678 Accrued compensation and benefits 38,430

44,282 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,921

35,306 Income tax payable 6,560

4,946 Deferred revenue 644,463

869,285 Lease liabilities 9,640

11,306 Total current liabilities 768,250

1,006,803 Deferred income taxes 1,145

1,492 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 48,026

49,670 Other long-term liabilities 28,578

30,079 Total liabilities 845,999

1,088,044 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Class B common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,824,250

1,532,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,538)

(31,129) Retained earnings 2,593,059

2,214,752 Total stockholders' equity 4,379,773

3,716,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,225,772

$ 4,804,296

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Subscription services(3) $ 494,912

$ 441,569

$ 1,380,095

$ 1,272,850 Professional services and other(4) 121,593

110,782

352,960

318,821 Total revenues 616,505

552,351

1,733,055

1,591,671 Cost of revenues(5):













Cost of subscription services 74,435

65,734

213,179

188,722 Cost of professional services and other 93,247

88,173

290,184

256,369 Total cost of revenues 167,682

153,907

503,363

445,091 Gross profit 448,823

398,444

1,229,692

1,146,580 Operating expenses(5):













Research and development 161,278

130,257

465,466

377,740 Sales and marketing 96,773

93,910

282,269

259,642 General and administrative 62,283

52,873

187,887

159,030 Total operating expenses 320,334

277,040

935,622

796,412 Operating income 128,489

121,404

294,070

350,168 Other income, net 42,187

12,458

111,260

23,565 Income before income taxes 170,676

133,862

405,330

373,733 Income tax provision 35,518

25,405

27,023

74,560 Net income $ 135,158

$ 108,457

$ 378,307

$ 299,173 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.84

$ 0.70

$ 2.36

$ 1.93 Diluted $ 0.83

$ 0.67

$ 2.32

$ 1.84 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 160,768

155,392

160,344

154,958 Diluted 163,761

162,295

163,129

162,189 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments $ (2,637)

$ (17,499)

$ (6,100)

$ (30,722) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss (518)

(808)

(309)

(2,962) Comprehensive income $ 132,003

$ 90,150

$ 371,898

$ 265,489















(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 251,167

$ 239,276

$ 733,921

$ 703,356 Veeva R&D Solutions 243,745

202,293

646,174

569,494 Total subscription services $ 494,912

$ 441,569

$ 1,380,095

$ 1,272,850















(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 47,899

$ 45,283

$ 140,082

$ 133,027 Veeva R&D Solutions 73,694

65,499

212,878

185,794 Total professional services and other $ 121,593

$ 110,782

$ 352,960

$ 318,821















(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services $ 1,604

$ 1,636

$ 4,857

$ 4,606 Cost of professional services and other 12,943

13,227

39,881

37,035 Research and development 45,711

37,415

129,909

102,139 Sales and marketing 23,460

23,576

67,084

64,500 General and administrative 17,508

17,333

53,109

48,083 Total stock-based compensation $ 101,226

$ 93,187

$ 294,840

$ 256,363

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 135,158

$ 108,457

$ 378,307

$ 299,173 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 8,364

7,157

24,000

21,443 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,860

3,094

8,885

9,062 Accretion of discount on short-term investments (8,515)

(1,565)

(19,298)

(1,016) Stock-based compensation 101,226

93,187

294,840

256,363 Amortization of deferred costs 3,542

5,378

12,843

17,107 Deferred income taxes (33,405)

(31,056)

(80,132)

(84,369) Loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative 1,388

7

841

1,193 Bad debt expense 134

1,089

630

1,210 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 123,428

69,272

446,921

387,066 Unbilled accounts receivable (7,296)

(4,307)

37,337

(18,819) Deferred costs (812)

(5,376)

(751)

(11,876) Other current and long-term assets (16,051)

7,326

(6,806)

(3,750) Accounts payable (13,556)

10,002

(5,502)

20,663 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (8,443)

5,465

(9,572)

2,654 Income taxes payable (17,583)

49,323

1,614

46,705 Deferred revenue (192,037)

(174,544)

(228,120)

(222,013) Operating lease liabilities 27

(2,624)

(4,263)

(7,736) Other long-term liabilities 4,169

2,375

1,796

4,013 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,598

142,660

853,570

717,073 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (541,502)

(710,833)

(2,142,068)

(1,716,250) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 474,088

310,713

1,170,881

757,434 Long-term assets (5,910)

(5,609)

(18,461)

(9,605) Net cash used in investing activities (73,324)

(405,729)

(989,648)

(968,421) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 13,956

4,575

52,184

30,116 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (20,845)

(15,118)

(57,888)

(47,251) Net cash used in financing activities (6,889)

(10,543)

(5,704)

(17,135) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,282)

(1,475)

(973)

(4,398) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,103

(275,087)

(142,755)

(272,881) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 745,792

1,143,431

889,650

1,141,225 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 746,895

$ 868,344

$ 746,895

$ 868,344















Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:













Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 3,275

$ 888

$ 68,575

$ 5,981

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. For example, excess tax benefits for the quarters ended January 31 and April 30, 2023 were higher than normal primarily due to our Chief Executive Officer's exercise of stock options in connection with a previously announced trading plan. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.







Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.







Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.







Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis $ 82,598

$ 142,660

$ 853,570

$ 717,073

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (3,275)

(888)

(68,575)

(5,981)

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 79,323

$ 141,772

$ 784,995

$ 711,092

Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis $ (73,324)

$ (405,729)

$ (989,648)

$ (968,421)

Net cash used in financing activities on a GAAP basis $ (6,889)

$ (10,543)

$ (5,704)

$ (17,135)



















Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 74,435

$ 65,734

$ 213,179

$ 188,722

Stock-based compensation expense (1,604)

(1,636)

(4,857)

(4,606)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,126)

(1,126)

(3,343)

(3,342)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 71,705

$ 62,972

$ 204,979

$ 180,774



















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 85.0 %

85.1 %

84.6 %

85.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense 0.3

0.4

0.3

0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 85.5 %

85.7 %

85.1 %

85.8 %



















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 93,247

$ 88,173

$ 290,184

$ 256,369

Stock-based compensation expense (12,943)

(13,227)

(39,881)

(37,035)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (139)

(139)

(411)

(411)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 80,165

$ 74,807

$ 249,892

$ 218,923



















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 23.3 %

20.4 %

17.8 %

19.6 %

Stock-based compensation expense 10.6

11.9

11.3

11.6

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 34.1 %

32.5 %

29.2 %

31.3 %



















Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 448,823

$ 398,444

$ 1,229,692

$ 1,146,580

Stock-based compensation expense 14,547

14,863

44,738

41,641

Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,265

1,265

3,754

3,754

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 464,635

$ 414,572

$ 1,278,184

$ 1,191,975



















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 72.8 %

72.1 %

71.0 %

72.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense 2.4

2.7

2.6

2.6

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.3

0.2

0.3

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 75.4 %

75.1 %

73.8 %

74.9 %



















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 161,278

$ 130,257

$ 465,466

$ 377,740

Stock-based compensation expense (45,711)

(37,415)

(129,909)

(102,139)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (29)

(29)

(85)

(85)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 115,538

$ 92,813

$ 335,472

$ 275,516





















Three months ended

October 31,

Nine months ended

October 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



















Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 96,773

$ 93,910

$ 282,269

$ 259,642

Stock-based compensation expense (23,460)

(23,576)

(67,084)

(64,500)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,555)

(3,555)

(10,550)

(10,550)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 69,758

$ 66,779

$ 204,635

$ 184,592



















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 62,283

$ 52,873

$ 187,887

$ 159,030

Stock-based compensation expense (17,508)

(17,333)

(53,109)

(48,083)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (57)

(57)

(169)

(169)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 44,718

$ 35,483

$ 134,609

$ 110,778



















Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 320,334

$ 277,040

$ 935,622

$ 796,412

Stock-based compensation expense (86,679)

(78,324)

(250,102)

(214,722)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,641)

(3,641)

(10,804)

(10,804)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 230,014

$ 195,075

$ 674,716

$ 570,886



















Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 128,489

$ 121,404

$ 294,070

$ 350,168

Stock-based compensation expense 101,226

93,187

294,840

256,363

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,906

14,558

14,558

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 234,621

$ 219,497

$ 603,468

$ 621,089



















Operating margin on a GAAP basis 20.8 %

22.0 %

17.0 %

22.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense 16.4

16.9

17.0

16.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.9

0.8

0.8

0.9

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 38.1 %

39.7 %

34.8 %

39.0 %



















Net income on a GAAP basis $ 135,158

$ 108,457

$ 378,307

$ 299,173

Stock-based compensation expense 101,226

93,187

294,840

256,363

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,906

14,558

14,558

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (22,612)

(23,306)

(123,070)

(60,817)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 218,678

$ 183,244

$ 564,635

$ 509,277



















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.83

$ 0.67

$ 2.32

$ 1.84

Stock-based compensation expense 0.62

0.57

1.81

1.58

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03

0.09

0.09

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (0.14)

(0.14)

(0.76)

(0.37)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.34

$ 1.13

$ 3.46

$ 3.14

















(6) For the three and nine months October 31, 2023 and 2022, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

