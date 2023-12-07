APhA Foundation Announces 2024 Jacob W. Miller Award Recipient

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is honored to announce Thomas R. Temple, BS, MS, as the 2024 recipient of the Jacob W. Miller Award.

Established in 2000, the award recognizes individuals who help advance the APhA Foundation's mission through their involvement or leadership in its longstanding programs and initiatives.

The award is given in memory of Temple, who passed away this year. Temple was the longtime CEO of the Iowa Pharmacy Association. He held many state and national board positions, including on the U.S Pharmacopeia Board of Trustees and APhA Foundation Board of Directors. He volunteered his time to serve on the University of Iowa Alumni Association and EveryStep Board for Hospice and Home Care Services. Through these and other leadership roles, Temple exemplified the mission of the APhA Foundation and supported the improvement of pharmacy processes to advance patient care services.

"Tom was an exceptional leader and an inspiration to those who had the privilege of knowing him," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation of APhA Foundation. "He played a crucial role in the advancement of pharmacy practice, leaving a lasting legacy that will continue to impact the APhA Foundation, APhA, and the profession. We are honored to recognize his remarkable achievements with this award."

The Jacob W. Miller Award will be presented to Temple's family on March 25, 2024, during the APhA Foundation Contributor's Breakfast at the APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Orlando, FL.

For more information about Temple and the Jacob W. Miller award, please visit the APhA Foundation website at aphafoundation.org/jacob-miller-award .

