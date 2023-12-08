Independent Living Systems Provides Notice of Data Event

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Living Systems, LLC ("ILS"), which is a covered entity and a business associate to certain other covered entities, including certain of its own affiliates, is issuing notice of a data event that may impact certain individuals' personal information or protected health information. ILS is issuing notification to impacted individuals on behalf of certain data owners, clients and covered entity plans and as a direct provider of services. ILS is unaware of any identity theft or fraud resulting from this event. ILS is providing this notice out of an abundance of caution.

Like many organizations, ILS used MOVEit Transfer to transfer files. As many of those organizations discovered, MOVEit experienced a previously unknown zero-day vulnerability that allowed unauthorized access to certain information. Immediately upon learning of this vulnerability, ILS ceased using MOVEit and launched an investigation to determine what information may have been involved. On October 27, 2023, ILS determined that there is some evidence that files containing personal information or protected health information of ILS' members and certain of its clients' members were exposed as a result of the MOVEit vulnerability, with information including demographic information, social security numbers, and clinical and claims information.

Now that its review and validation efforts are complete, ILS is notifying potentially affected individuals via this media release, posting substitute notice on its website, and mailing letters to potentially affected individuals for whom ILS has address information. ILS is also providing notice to state and federal regulators and to the three major consumer reporting agencies (i.e., Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion).

For individuals seeking additional information regarding this event, a toll-free assistance line has been established. Individuals may call 1-833-960-4740 toll-free Monday through Friday from 8 am - 8 pm Eastern.

Potentially affected individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information, as well as obtain additional resources, and other information, by visiting ILS' website at https://ilshealth.com. As a precautionary measure, ILS encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their accounts statements, explanations of benefits, and credit reports carefully for unexpected activity and to report any questionable activity to the associated institutions immediately.

ILS takes this incident and the security of information entrusted to it very seriously. In response to this incident, ILS promptly took steps to mitigate any risk of compromise to individuals' information and better prevent a similar event from reoccurring. ILS remains committed to safeguarding the privacy and security of information in its possession.

