ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES PRIORITY PLUS FINANCIAL A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Plus Financial has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Orange County Register Top Workplaces. Priority Plus Financial also took second place in the small company category. The list is based solely on employee feedback from a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Priority Plus Logo (PRNewswire)

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

Priority Plus Financial's CEO, Brandon Avila, also received the Award of Excellence for Leadership under the Small Company category.

"Our team members are our competitive advantage. Our shared vision of helping clients succeed financially is what makes us stronger and stand out above the rest," said Brandon. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing a positive workplace where our employees are empowered to reach their full potential.

"This award is a testament to Priority Plus Financial's dedication to its employees and its commitment to excellence. We will strive to maintain and enhance its award-winning culture as we continue to grow and evolve, ensuring that its employees remain motivated, engaged, and fulfilled," added Todd Avila, COO of Priority Plus Financial.

ABOUT Priority Plus Financial

Priority Plus Financial offers a tailored loan solution based on the consumer's profile, objectives, and needs. Their automated platform is designed to get clients a personal loan that comes together with affordable options with a fixed interest rate and no prepayment penalties. To learn more about how Priority Plus Financial can help you get out of debt through a personal loan, visit the company website at www.priorityplusfinancial.com

CONTACT: Joyce McKinnon, info@priorityplusfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Priority Plus Financial