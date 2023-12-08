Renowned TV and Radio Personality, Former New York Prosecutor Judge Jeanine Pirro Partners with Byrna Technologies to Champion Its Non-Lethal Security Solutions

The Partnership Builds on the Early Success of Byrna's Celebrity Endorsement Marketing Strategy and Advances the Company's Mission to Make the World a Safer Place

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Judge Jeanine Pirro. Pirro, a longstanding advocate for self-defense options and a firearms practitioner, will feature Byrna on her national radio show and on various social media platforms over the coming months.

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (PRNewsfoto/Byrna Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

During her time as a prosecutor in New York, Pirro was a champion for women impacted by domestic violence and worked to combat crimes against the elderly. When her time in the courtroom ended, Pirro continued to advocate for women and self-defense on Fox News and her own radio show. Pirro has captivated and grown her audience, currently co-hosting cable news' highest-rated program, The Five, on Fox News. Pirro's radio show alone attracts a daily listenership of over 45,000, and she has another 7.1 million followers across her social media channels.

"Judge Jeanine Pirro's background makes her the perfect partner for Byrna," said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz. "She wholeheartedly supports our mission to promote less-lethal alternatives, bringing a wealth of experience as a champion for self-defense and a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. Our partnership with Sean Hannity has taught us that having a well-known and highly respected supporter of our mission truly makes a difference. With Judge Jeanine on board, we are confident that we will continue to extend our market reach. advancing our mission of providing a safe, reliable, and effective less-lethal alternative to civilians and law enforcement."

Jeanine Pirro stated: "Reflecting on my experiences as a prosecutor and as a superior court judge, I believe that many of the cases I encountered could have had more favorable outcomes if Byrna's products had been deployed. The product developed by Bryan and his team not only aligns with the needs of my audience but also has the potential to make a significant impact on people's lives across the country. I look forward to working with Byrna to amplify their message and further protect those in need."

In conjunction with the Jeanine Pirro partnership, Byrna is introducing the "Judge Jeanine Discount Program," offering exclusive pricing for its Byrna SD Launcher Bundle, Shield Bulletproof Backpack Insert, Bad Guy Repellant Defense Spray, and Banshee Safety Alarm. For more information about these products and the exclusive discount program, please visit www.byrna.com/thejudge. Additionally, the welcome video available here introduces Judge Jeanine Pirro to the Byrna family, where she shares her unique perspective on Byrna and the new partnership.

Together with Jeanine Pirro, Byrna is dedicated to making the world a safer place through non-lethal security options that empower individuals to protect their loved ones effectively.

About Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro is a highly respected television host, author, and former New York State judge, prosecutor, and politician. Pirro currently co-hosts cable news' highest-rated program, The Five, on FOX News. Prior to that, she hosted Justice with Judge Jeanine on FOX News, which consistently held the top-rated position in its Saturday evening 9 PM/ET time slot throughout its entire 11-year run. Before her successful television career, Pirro had a distinguished legal career spanning more than three decades, including three consecutive terms as the Westchester County District Attorney. Pirro is a champion for women who have faced domestic abuse and a longtime advocate for self-defense options.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

