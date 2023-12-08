SWAROVSKI UNVEILS ITS DAZZLING NEW FLAGSHIP STORE ON FIFTH AVENUE

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swarovski opens the doors to its largest ever flagship store on New York's Fifth Avenue this holiday season.

From left to right: Alexis Nasard (Swarovski CEO), Ashley Graham (model), and Giovanna Engelbert (Swarovski Creative Director)

Radiant with light and color, Swarovski on Fifth is a beacon of joyful extravagance on the world's most iconic shopping street, offering customers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the sparkling world of one of Europe's oldest luxury houses.

On entering the store, customers will discover Swarovski's collections from crystal jewelry and home décor to Eyewear, Tableware, and limited-edition products; explore crystallized collaborations with global brands such as '47 x MLB® for the iconic New York Yankee cap and I HEART NY; and wonder at the fine jewelry collections made with lab-grown diamonds.

Designed by Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, the store aims to spark wonder whilst paying homage to the shimmering beauty of crystal. Ranged across two floors and measuring 14,400 sq feet, Swarovski on Fifth is like stepping into a vibrant jewelry box filled with treasures – including the largest crystal chaton ever cut.

Giovanna Engelbert commented: "As New York is an iconic fashion capital and also feels like a second home to me, it is exciting to see our flagship on 5th Avenue come to life. I wanted to create the experience of entering a huge crystal – the world of Swarovski – and to ignite the imagination from the moment you step into the store. From the grand staircase in the shape of an octagon to the use of quilted velvet and silk throughout the store, all details are intended to provide customers the feeling of being inside a luxurious jewelry box. My vision was to produce a modern, joyful, elevated, and futuristic design, which mirrors the light, energy and colors of New York."

Alexis Nasard, Swarovski CEO, commented: "Swarovski on Fifth is a major milestone for Swarovski, and stands as a symbol of our brand evolution. This unique store will make Manhattan shine brighter, allowing New Yorkers to experience all the facets of our brand in one luxury destination that brings to life Swarovski's creativity, savoir-faire, elegance and 128-year heritage."

Michele Molon, Swarovski CCO, commented: "Our Manhattan flagship marks a pivotal moment in our global retail strategy, offering services and products ranging from collaborations to personalization with a distinctive attention to our customer's needs. This is where our global vision comes to life through the brilliance of Swarovski, offering a unique omnichannel customer experience."

Kolja Kiofsky, Swarovski North America GM, commented: "Swarovski's first ever New York flagship, located on Fifth Avenue, places the brand at the heart of luxury. This is a key milestone within Swarovski's growth strategy for North America, which has seen great response from customers and audiences alike across the US and Canadian markets. Swarovski on Fifth marks the 10th store opening for the North America market in 2023, all of which have shown a very positive impact on our business. We look forward to welcoming guests into our dazzling and reimagined world of Swarovski."

The world of Swarovski on Fifth is an explosion of color expressed in the brand's signature shades. With two giant gems framing the entrance and myriad octagons adorning the walls in stunning displays of products renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship and beauty, the concept is a tribute to the wonder of crystal itself. The iconic Swarovski Octagon is embedded throughout the store's design, from the elevation of the showcases on the wall and octagonal try-on stations, to the crystal doorknobs and shape of the hand mirrors.

At the heart of the first floor, a grand pink staircase in the shape of an octagon leads customers to the upper floor. It is framed by eight octagon vitrines containing charming tableaux depicting episodes from the Austrian brand's storied 128-year history - from its birth in the Tyrolean Alps and the early days of haute couture to the present day, bringing glamorous allure to the Oscars set and to the red carpet at New York's Met Gala.

On the second floor is a luxurious white boutique space dedicated to Swarovski Created Diamonds, as well as a lounge where refreshments are served in Swarovski's signature Rosenthal China, and a space where customers can personalize and customize their purchases.

A feast for all the senses, Swarovski on Fifth is a world filled with inspiration and magical moments.

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Masters of Light Since 1895.

Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality.

Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor. Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 6,600 points of sale, of which 2,300 are owned stores, in over 150 countries and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski's heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.

