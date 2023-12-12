FASTER, MORE FLEXIBLE, BETTER QUALITY: JLR TO DIGITALLY TRANSFORM ORGANISATION THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH TATA COMMUNICATIONS

JLR partners with Tata Communications connecting 128 JLR global sites with cloud-first, software defined network capability

GAYDON, England, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLR is partnering with Tata Communications, the global commtech (communications technology) player, to future-proof its digital transformation and pave the way for new standards such as Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics.

The partnership will power the production of JLR's next-generation vehicles, a key part of its Reimagine strategy, and provide the connectivity foundation for the next phase of digital transformation for the organisation.

Tata Communications will deploy its cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology, connecting all JLR's 128 sites worldwide. This advanced global connected capability — between JLR's global HQ and its plants, warehouses, sales centres, data centres and cloud services, will significantly boost supply chain efficiency and security.

The transformation will enable JLR to bring in AI-powered and real-time data capturing, monitoring and analysis to improve production line performance. Through predictive risk management controls, the carmaker will be able to identify potential anomalies more effectively – driving greater efficiencies while also helping assure vehicle quality build.

Further, this partnership will significantly shorten the time to upgrade manufacturing processes, strengthen operational resilience and increase agility to meet production demands. JLR estimates significant cost savings along with business benefits through scale and security. Tata Communications has already commenced implementation of the network transformation program and will complete the deployment by 2025.

Commenting on the partnership, JLR's Group Chief Digital and Information Officer, Tony Battle, said: "This is an exciting phase in the digital transformation of our business, leveraging the technologies and capabilities of Tata Communications that will leapfrog our networks into the future.

"Moving to SD-WAN means we can use AI powered automation to predict vulnerabilities, proactively intervene, prevent issues and perform more effectively on a global scale across our network. The cutting-edge connectivity platform will help us build the world-class ecosystem we need to deliver modern luxury vehicles and remarkable driving experiences."

Tata Communications' Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Sumeet Walia, said: "JLR is a global hallmark for automotive luxury and innovation. As the industry rapidly evolves, it's an exciting time to further strengthen our relationship and support its digital transformation strategy. Tata Communications is deploying a 'digital fabric', comprising our agile infrastructure, platforms and managed services, that will help integrate JLR's systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem.

"This partnership will also further our combined commitment to sustainability, as we join forces with JLR to digitally transform the production line of their next generation vehicles."

JLR and Tata Communications have been in a long-standing partnership. Tata Communications MOVE™ platform enables connected car solutions powering the infotainment and telematics platforms in over 600,000 JLR vehicles with seamless connectivity across more than 100 markets.

This partnership is a further example of JLR accelerating delivery of its Reimagine strategy through collaboration with leaders in their fields, while driving synergies and business excellence within the wider Tata Group.

About JLR

JLR's Reimagine strategy is delivering a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design.

We are transforming our business to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade our Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.

At heart we are a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria, and Slovakia, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.

JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com .

TATA and TATA COMMUNICATIONS are trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain other countries.

