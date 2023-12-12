Sorenson Launches Sound Off Project to Support Veterans with Hearing Loss

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson, the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, DeafBlind, and global language communities, today launched the Sound Off Project (SOP), an initiative dedicated to supporting United States military veterans and service members with hearing loss. Sorenson provides innovative and easy-to-use communication solutions to those with eligible hearing loss who need captions to use a phone.

"Hearing loss can be a debilitating condition, especially for U.S. military service members and veterans"

SOP's mission is to raise awareness about hearing loss among military service members and veterans, collaborate with veteran affiliates and organizations, and promote the adoption of these services to promote independence in communication.

"We are proud to launch Sound Off Project. We are dedicated to empowering military service members and veterans who live with hearing loss," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, which connects more than 140 million conversations across all business lines annually. "This initiative is a call to action, a pledge from Sorenson to advocate for veterans; and, a commitment to support our Veteran communities."

"Sound Off," a term with significant military relevance, symbolizes speaking up with force and purpose and underscores the project's mission of empowering veterans. The term is often attributed to U.S. Army Pvt. Willie Lee Duckworth, a Black American soldier serving during WWII. His "Duckworth Chant" became the basis for all marching cadences still in daily use today by every branch in the U.S. Military.

"Hearing loss can be a debilitating condition, especially for U.S. military service members and veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country," said Dewie Vieira, U.S. Army Veteran and Sorenson's Director of Veterans Outreach. "The Sound Off Project is a much-needed initiative to help to raise awareness about hearing loss and provide my fellow veterans with the support and resources they need. I am proud to be a part of S.O.P. and I encourage all veterans who are struggling with hearing loss to reach out for no-cost assistance."

SOP launched with an extensive digital campaign focused on community building, education, and raising awareness. The project will also participate in several key conventions in 2024.

Sorenson eagerly anticipates supporting and engaging with veterans at these events. For more information about SOP, visit SoundOffProject.com.

