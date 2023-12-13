New Report Reveals Hospital Leaders' Take on Digital Health Solutions, Including Which Have the Highest ROI, Highest Satisfaction, Highest Utilization, and More

New Report Reveals Hospital Leaders' Take on Digital Health Solutions, Including Which Have the Highest ROI, Highest Satisfaction, Highest Utilization, and More

Based on a survey of 100 hospital leaders, The Digital Health Tipping Point report reveals key insights into

their experience with various types of digital health solutions and what they plan to implement in 2024

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Health, a digital health intelligence platform and marketplace that connects hospitals and digital health companies, has released a new industry report featuring data points and insights that were gathered with one overarching objective: To help hospital and health system leaders make more informed, more effective, and more impactful digital health solution decisions.

Panda Health Logo (PRNewswire)

As hospital and health system leaders face growing pressure to drive digital transformation within their organizations, The Digital Health Tipping Point can help them determine the right path.



Based on an independent survey of 100 hospital and health system leaders conducted in September 2023 by health care consultancy Sage Growth Partners, the report provides insights and perspectives directly from hospital leaders on:

Solutions that produce the highest ROI

Solutions that drive the most satisfaction

Solutions that will have the most positive future impact

Solutions that are most over- and under-valued

Solutions likely to experience the most growth in adoption in 2024

"The current state of the healthcare industry has raised the stakes on hospital and health system leaders to ensure they are investing their limited resources in the most effective way possible", said Ryan Bengtson, MHSA, President and COO, Panda Health. "A digitally enabled approach holds the most promise for addressing healthcare's biggest challenges, and for those looking to lead the charge, true market intelligence—like that outlined in this new report—is critical to support a winning strategy."

Among the report's key findings:

Survey respondents indicated that Cybersecurity (84%) and Telemedicine (80%) are among the most commonly adopted solutions; whereas Virtual Nursing (13%) and Autonomous Medical Coding (11%) are the least adopted.

Those surveyed said that Remote Patient Monitoring (86%) will have the most positive future impact on hospitals.

It was found that Hospital at Home (40%) and Digital Care Navigators/Chatbots (42%) were solutions that had the lowest satisfaction rates among current users.

Self-service patient scheduling was said to have the highest ROI by 76% of those surveyed.

"As hospital and health system leaders work to evaluate the ever-increasing amount of digital health categories and solutions in the year ahead, Panda Health can help with analysis and insights that are backed by thousands of data points and an unmatched team of digital health advisors. Our company was created by hospitals, for hospitals, which is why we make it easier to connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies," said Bengtson.

The full copy of the Digital Health Tipping Point report is available here.



Learn more about how Panda is helping hospitals and digital health companies connect for optimal results by contacting growth@panda.health. For more information on Panda and how they are supporting safer digital health decision-making, visit Panda.health.

About Panda Health

Panda Health transforms how health systems connect with, explore, and adopt leading digital health technologies that improve the lives of patients and providers. Panda's deep market intelligence and personalized guidance de-risks the digital health procurement process. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

For More Information

John Gonda

616.309.4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panda Health