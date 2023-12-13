Ringing in the Green Finance Era: Mercuryo's Festive Collaboration with One Tree Planted

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the implementation of ESG principles in the field of crypto and fintech has not yet reached the height of its momentum, the importance of this process is not to be underestimated. As the global focus on sustainability and ethical practices gains momentum, around 85% of investors and companies already plan to increase ESG investments over the next five years.

In 2023, the ESG agenda in fintech and crypto saw considerable advancement. Europe's first Bitcoin ETF received an ESG label, Energy Web launched standardised certification for greener BTC mining, and CCData created an ESG Benchmark to rate digital assets. These are just a handful among many cases to be proud of.

The more companies embrace such initiatives and aim at aligning their operations with ESG principles, the greater benefits the whole sector stands to gain. This, in turn, will contribute to a long-lasting positive impact on both the fintech industry and the wider global community.

Mercuryo also believes in the importance of ESG principles and seeks to contribute to their advancement. As part of ongoing efforts in this direction, and in light of the approaching Christmas and New Year, the payment infrastructure provider has partnered with One Tree Planted , a non-profit organisation devoted to global reforestation.

Having become one of the organisation's donors, Mercuryo has joined the movement of restoring forests worldwide. Trees symbolise growth and resilience, the principles that mirror the company's values and embody the connection between environmental responsibility and financial innovation.

Mercuryo believes that companies that stand at the forefront of technological innovation, such as those in the fields of web3 and fintech, have a unique opportunity and responsibility to contribute to the planet's health. This collaboration with One Tree Planted is an embodiment of this belief.

"This partnership is more than just a corporate responsibility; it's a reflection of our belief in a balanced approach to progress. As a fintech company, Mercuryo is committed to revolutionising financial services, but this journey isn't just about profits or economic growth. We are paving the way for a greener world, contributing to a sustainable future for everyone," – stated Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercuryo.

