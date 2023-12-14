Herbals With a Purpose: Garden of Life Introduces New Collection of Herbal Supplements

Company adds six new targeted formulations rooted in nature and curated by science

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden of Life, the carbon-neutral leader in supplements made from clean, traceable, non-GMO ingredients, introduced an all-new Herbals collection. The collection includes six innovative products expertly developed to deliver targeted herbal solutions.

Garden of Life Herbals are rooted in nature and curated by science, providing consumers clinically studied ingredients and targeted, effective formulas that seamlessly fit into any daily regimen.

"Convenience meets effectiveness with our new Herbals line," said Mandy McCarthy, general manager of Garden of Life. "Easy to take and easy to love, our new formulas were expertly crafted to address everyday needs. Third-party certifications ensure that our ingredients are clean, traceable and of the highest quality, so you can feel good about empowering your extraordinary health."

Each product has primary lead ingredients with robust clinical support, supported by a cast of additional beneficial elements for each specific formulation. These products deliver whole-food formulas for blood sugar support, stress relief, brain health, heart health, eye health, and menopause and hair growth.† The new collection has a variety of delivery formats, including: soft gels, capsules and gummies.

The Garden of Life Herbals collection includes:

Liposomal Berberine : Through a comprehensive blood glucose support formula, these capsules support healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels already in the normal range, reduce carbohydrate cravings and support glucose metabolism. †

Stress Relief † Gummies : The tastiest way to uplift your mood, the Garden of Life Herbal Stress Relief Gummies support mood, stress and digestive health, all with less than 1 gram of sugar per two-gummy serving. †

Brain Health † Capsules : Designed for holistic brain health, the formula supports memory, focus, attention span and concentration, as well as healthy inflammatory functions. †

Heart Health † Capsules : A robust herbal formula, Garden of Life's Herbal Heart Health capsules support healthy cholesterol levels already in the normal range, as well as circulatory and blood pressure health. †

Menopause + Hair Growth † Softgels : Formulated for complete support through the pre-, peri-, and post-menopausal phases, these soft gels are proven to relieve hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, as well as support hair health and growth. †

Eye Health† Softgels: This berry-flavored, easy-to-swallow soft gel includes multiple ingredients for macular, retinal and photoreceptor support.†

The Herbals collection is available for purchase now online and at major retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit gardenoflife.com.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE

Garden of Life, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is today's recognized leader and innovator in carbon-neutral-certified, whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists – all to Empower Extraordinary Health®. Whether we're making a vitamin or a probiotic or a protein powder, we always start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable back to the seed. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

ABOUT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit: www.nestlehealthscience.com.

CONTACT:

gardenoflife@clynch.com

