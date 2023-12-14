Premier Self Storage Facility Opens in Longmont, CO: ClearHome Self Storage - Longmont

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners' latest development project, located at 10958 CR 5, Longmont, Colorado (the intersection of Highway 119 and CR 5), has officially opened for leasing. The project is operated by the firm's wholly owned self storage management company, ClearHome Self Storage

With construction just completed, the new facility consists of over 700 units and over 81,000 rentable square feet.

With construction recently completed, ClearHome Self Storage – Longmont (ClearHome) consists of over 700 units and over 81,000 rentable square feet. The Class A self storage facility includes a mix of climate controlled and drive-up units, as well as 46 uncovered boat and RV parking spaces. The facility sits on over six acres of land situated less than two miles off of I-25 in a heavily trafficked and developing part of Longmont. With a large number of recently delivered multi-family units in the area, ClearHome's new location is designed to meet the area's growing market demand.

"Many of the nearby self storage facilities are at full capacity, difficult to access, or lack amenities like climate controlled units and state of the art security systems. Given the growth that Longmont is experiencing and the proximity to Denver and Boulder suburbs, we expect self storage consumer demand in the area to continue to increase," shares Scott Smith, Director of Operations for ClearHome Self Storage. He continues, "The 30' tall glass leasing office delivers a beautiful architectural addition to this stretch of Highway 119 and welcomes our customers in a safe, well-lit, easy-to-access environment. We are proud to offer this attractive self storage option to our Northern Colorado customers."

Construction of the new facility began in the fall of 2022, with a project team including architect VFLA Architecture, Aperio Civil Engineering as the Civil of Record, and DCB Construction as General Contractor. Construction financing was provided by Wintrust Financial.

For leasing information and pricing, please visit https://www.clearhomestorage.com/self-storage-locations/co/longmont/10958-cr-5/ .

About ClearHome Self Storage

ClearHome Self Storage (ClearHome) is a self storage management company operating 38 facilities throughout the US. With a focus on operational excellence, ClearHome serves customers with integrity and an unwavering commitment to positive customer experiences. ClearHome Self Storage is owned and operated by VanWest Partners. Learn more at www.ClearHomeStorage.com .

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions, development, and management. VanWest targets a full range of investment opportunities from development to fully stabilized assets. The firm targets acquisitions in markets with strong fundamentals with the ability to add value through both revenue and expense optimization. Accredited investors are invited to participate in value-add self storage investments throughout the continental U.S. Learn more at www.VanWestPartners.com .

