FMC Corporation board elects Patrick Day as vice president

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced that its board of directors has elected Patrick (Pat) Day as vice president, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), effective January 1, 2024. He will join the company's senior management Operating Committee and will continue to report to Andrew Sandifer, executive vice president and CFO.

Patrick Day, FMC vice president, Financial Planning & Analysis (PRNewswire)

"Pat is a highly valued finance business partner with extensive knowledge of FMC's commercial and functional operations," said Mark Douglas, president and CEO. "He brings to the role a deep knowledge of our finance processes, strong business acumen and exceptional analytical capabilities. He will serve as a key finance leader for the company's restructuring initiatives."

Day joined FMC in 2013 as director, Finance Transformation, a role in which he served as a leader of the company's One Finance program. He moved to the FMC European Innovation Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2016 after being named regional finance director for FMC's Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. In 2020, Day returned to FMC's headquarters in Philadelphia to assume the role of global FP&A director. Prior to FMC, he spent six years each with Deloitte Consulting and United Technologies Corporation in a variety of Finance and Finance Transformation roles.

Day earned his bachelor's degree in Finance from Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania and his master's degree in Accounting and Tax from the University of Connecticut.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation