United Defense Tactical Ends 2023 with Expansion Plans

Reality Based Firearms Training Concept is Bringing its National Expansion Momentum into 2024

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Defense Tactical , the first-of-its-kind firearms and self-defense training center, is closing out the 2023 year with more exciting development plans.

United Defense Tactical has awarded 8 franchises throughout California and Nevada. Earlier this year, UDT unveiled its "Founding Franchisees," the first officially signed franchisees bringing their locations to southern California. Elyas and Stephanie Peshtaz will be opening their center in Los Angeles County; Paul Davis, a longtime member of UDT, has plans to open his center in Long Beach, California; and Ray Bowers is another founding franchisee, bringing his United Defense Tactical to Murrieta, California.

In exciting franchise development news, UDT welcomed its first multi-unit franchisee, securing two locations in Orange County, California, and has plans to bring more UDT facilities to additional states.

"I see this new, emerging concept as a true answer to ongoing market need, helping provide a one-stop shop for those seeking access to professional level firearms and self-defense training, all in one facility," says franchise partner, Casey Forester. "I look forward to bringing UDTs education, safety, and self-protection to each market, east-coast to west-coast."

To venture forward in national expansion, UDT has announced its search for single and multi-unit franchisees in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The brand is also looking for franchisees in Florida with a limited number of markets to bring their cutting-edge approach to self-defense into.

"We have plans to award upwards of 40 new franchise units in 2024," says Mike Melby, UDT's Executive Director.

UDT's Reality-Based Threat Training concept employs advanced technology, immersive simulations, self-defense, mindset de-escalation and more, to create a highly realistic training environment where members can train physically, mentally, and emotionally. Franchisees can offer community members a cumulative and educational training experience while eliminating the risk and danger of training with live ammunition.

"We've seen significant growth in the firearms training industry with the increased sale of firearms in the state of California" said Founder and Chief Instructor, Wes Fox. "Our concept is unlike any other self-defense curriculum on the market. We're committed to building a community of responsible gun owners, well-trained under-pressure. This commitment extends beyond the gun owner, within a robust franchise support system to ensure our franchise owners are also supported, to prepare their staff, alongside members for success."

United Defense Tactical was founded in Costa Mesa, California, four years ago with the belief that training in a static environment will not prepare you for danger in a dynamic one. Fox realized that there was a need for comprehensive, realistic and well-rounded self-defense and firearms training courses, and created UDT's curriculum so members can constantly train themselves for life's unprecedented situations.

United Defense Tactical has had great interest in its franchising opportunity, actively eyeing a number of new candidates. The brand is looking for passionate franchisees to aid in its national expansion and bring its one-of-a-kind technology to communities throughout the country. Franchisees will gain access to a world-class curriculum, proprietary technology, comprehensive training, and guidance from leaders backed by decades of franchising excellence. Other huge benefits franchise partners will have access to include protected territory rights, marketing support, operational guidance, technical support and preferred partner networks. The estimated investment required to open a United Defense Tactical franchise is between $250,000 to $500,000. To learn more about United Defense Tactical, or if interested in a franchise opportunity, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/franchise

About United Defense Tactical

With our flagship facility founded four years ago and franchising since 2023, United Defense Tactical is a first-of-its-kind self-defense training center actively bringing safety and protection to communities, families, businesses, and individuals. United Defense Tactical provides the knowledge, confidence and skills to appropriately assess, de-escalate and respond to real-world threats. For more information, please visit https://uniteddefensetactical.com/

Contact: Bianca Thiros, Franchise Elevator (847-945-1300 Ext. 288) | bthiros@franchiseelevator.com

