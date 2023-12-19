COMPANIES ANTICIPATE HIRING IN THE NEW YEAR: HOW TO PREPARE FOR A JOB SEARCH IN 2024

COMPANIES ANTICIPATE HIRING IN THE NEW YEAR: HOW TO PREPARE FOR A JOB SEARCH IN 2024

STATE OF U.S. HIRING REVEALS COMPANY GROWTH WILL FUEL HIRING IN THE NEW YEAR

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

The job market will remain resilient and hiring is expected to pick up in the first half of 2024, according to research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. With 8.7 million job openings according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, opportunities exist and now is the time for job seekers to prepare for a potential job search.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9145652-robert-half-state-of-us-hiring/

Robert Half's 2024 State of U.S. Hiring research shows:

57% of U.S. companies plan to add new permanent positions during the first half of 2024 while 39% expect to fill vacated positions.

67% of companies plan to hire contract professionals.

Company growth (66%) is the primary factor driving hiring decisions in the first half of 2024.

Rob Hosking discusses the current state of the hiring market and how job seekers can approach their search in 2024.

For more information please visit: www.roberthalf.com

MORE ABOUT ROB HOSKING:

Robert Hosking is the executive director of Robert Half's administrative and customer support practice group. In this role, he leads operational strategy for nearly 300 practice locations worldwide that specialize in the placement of highly skilled administrative and customer support professionals. Hosking has nearly 30 years of experience in the staffing industry, including more than two decades spent in leadership roles at Robert Half.

With extensive knowledge of the job market, workplace trends and training and development issues, Hosking is a trusted thought leader and frequent speaker. He has presented at industry conferences and is often interviewed by the media. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Guelph, where he graduated with honors. Hosking is passionate about developing people and championing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. He currently serves as executive sponsor of Robert Half's BELONG Employee Network Group.

Produced for: Robert Half

View original content:

SOURCE Robert Half