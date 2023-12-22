Unisys Earns Dual Honors as Managed Services Provider of the Year and Service Transformation Leader from Service Desk Institute (SDI)

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) was honored with two significant accolades — Managed Services Provider (MSP) of the Year and Service Transformation of the Year — from the Service Desk Institute (SDI), a global community of service desk and support professionals.

These awards recognize providers who deeply understand their client's business and offer exceptional service and innovative solutions to achieve their goals. Unisys earned the MSP of the Year award by taking a comprehensive approach to client satisfaction, offering an extensive service portfolio that includes a rigorous service desk platform measuring performance through Experience Level Agreements (XLAs).

"In today's digital workplace, a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work," said Patrycja Sobera, global vice president of delivery for Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) at Unisys. "At Unisys, we tailor our services to create value and impact for the clients so they can focus on driving their business outcomes. We're always pushing the envelope, making technology and processes work better for our clients and propelling them forward."

The MSP of the Year win was based on Unisys' real-world transformations for clients, including a collaboration with a manufacturing industry client aiming to double its product portfolio by 2025. Bringing consistency to IT services, Unisys deployed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual agent, an endpoint management solution, and XLAs. Within just six months, the client saw a 27% contact deflection, addressing support requests with quick, efficient digital solutions to enhance the overall user experience.

For its Service Transformation Leader award, Unisys was recognized for its role in assisting two healthcare organizations in merging to become one of the largest non-profit health systems in the United States. With a deep understanding of its clients' processes and infrastructure, Unisys facilitated a seamless transition from a traditional service desk to a digital employee experience.

­These recognitions follow other prestigious achievements Unisys has received from SDI, including the 2022 Best Service Desk CX (Customer Experience) and Service Desk Analyst of the Year awards.

