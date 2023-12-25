HO CHI MINH CITY DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM UNVEILS TOP STREET FOOD HAVENS FOR UNFORGETTABLE CULINARY DELIGHTS

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, a culinary haven renowned for its vibrant street food scene, has embarked on an international media campaign to showcase its unique and transformative cuisine. Spearheaded by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism since December 2023, the campaign has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling video titled "All You Can Eat". The captivating video has been prominently featured during prime time and throughout the day on esteemed networks such as CNN Asia, Discovery, and Asian Food Network (AFN). Leveraging the power of digital platforms and social media, the campaign ensures that the tantalizing glimpses into Ho Chi Minh City's culinary landscape reach a global audience.

Furthermore, during November and December, the Heritage Guide showcasing culinary in Ho Chi Minh City is extensively distributed on all Vietnam Airlines' international and domestic flights.

As the city actively promotes its distinctive gastronomy, a quick guide is provided to the famous food streets and markets. Let's explore the hidden gems nestled within these food havens, where street vendors passionately whip up mouthwatering dishes.

Ben Thanh Market, situated in District 1, is a bustling hub known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse culinary offerings. Here, visitors can savor regional specialties like banh beo (water fern cake), banh nam (flat steamed rice dumplings)... Gate 7 of Ben Thanh Market is particularly renowned for its concentration of stalls selling delectable sweet desserts.

In District 1, Tan Dinh Market stands out as a culinary gem with a history spanning over 90 years. Its food court comes alive in the evening, offering a variety of dishes from broken rice and porridge to noodles and refreshing beverages.

Cho Lon in District 5 and District 6, showcases the unique culinary traditions of Ho Chi Minh City's Chinese community. Binh Tay Market, Soai Kinh Lam, and Dai Quang Minh Market are culinary landmarks where people can indulge in roast duck, dumplings, chicken pot, and kung fu noodles.

In District 10, Ho Thi Ky Food Street is a vibrant destination with numerous food and drink stalls. Sample the spicy snail noodle soup (hu tieu oc) or the snail curry (pha lau oc) with its flavorful broth for dipping bread.

Besides, don't miss the chance to experience an authentic street food adventure at Turtle Lake in District 3, where rice paper, spring rolls, and cakes tantalize taste buds. Nguyen Thuong Hien Street in District 3 offers mixed rice paper delights like golden beef sauce and fermented pork skin. In Phan Xich Long Street, Phu Nhuan District, indulge in diverse cuisines from Vietnam's regions and notable Korean and Japanese restaurants.

These culinary destinations in Ho Chi Minh City offer a captivating food culture. From bustling markets to lively streets, each location presents a unique blend of flavors and culinary traditions.

