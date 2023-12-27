Beard Papa's Celebrates National Cream Puff Day with Triple Puff Points for Loyalty Program Members

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the iconic purveyor of Japanese cream puffs since 1999, is turning National Cream Puff Day on January 2nd, 2024, into a triple delight for its loyal customers. On this special day, Beard Papa's will be offering Triple Puff Points for all members of its loyalty program.

Triple Loyalty Points will be awarded for any purchase made either on the web or through the app. Whether you choose to pick up your order at a local Beard Papa's location or have it delivered by our trusted partner, Doordash, your loyalty will be rewarded threefold.

New Members Get a Sweet Welcome Deal on National Cream Puff Day

For those joining Beard Papa's family on this festive occasion, there's an extra treat. New members can enjoy a delightful 10% off their first order by simply downloading the app at beardpapas.com/bp-app-download and using the code WELCOME during their initial purchase.

Indulge and Earn for Free Cream Puffs

Signing up for Beard Papa's Loyalty Program is not only free but also a pathway to more cream puff fun. Points earned can be redeemed for free cream puffs in the future, and the best part is, they are valid at any of our 42 stores nationwide. The menu does, however, extend beyond just puff pastries with offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory pastries, and an exclusive blended drinks menu.

Mark Nathan, Marketing Director at Beard Papa's, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our fans love National Cream Puff Day to gain points but also as an excuse to eat more of our delicious cream puffs!"

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate National Cream Puff Day with Beard Papa's. Indulge in the irresistible sweetness of our iconic cream puffs, earn Triple Puff Points, and make your January 2nd extra special.

Who is Beard Papa?

Beard Papa's started in Osaka, Japan in 1999 by baker Yuji Hirota. His fluffy white beard was so renowned by locals that he became known as "Beard Papa" to all of his regular customers. Beard Papa's now has 450 plus stores worldwide. Home of the World's Best Cream Puff and made from premium ingredients baked fresh daily on-site.

To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com, contact marketing@beardpapas.com ,or on social media @beardpapas

