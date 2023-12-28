Go With Joe®: Enhance Your Outdoor Maintenance with the 24V IONMAX™ Cordless Tool System

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe® introduces the IONMAX tool system, a groundbreaking solution for lawn, garden, and auto care. This isn't just a rebranding; it's a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. Offering over 150+ compatible tools, all powered by the same interchangeable battery, the IONMAX tool system is designed to streamline your outdoor maintenance tasks.

"IONMAX batteries are interchangeable across 150+ tools, all with zero emissions for cleaner air."

Experience the versatility of the IONMAX tool system, your solution for a range of chores. Whether it's inflating tires, vacuuming cars, sweeping leaves, trimming branches, cutting wood, power washing, mowing lawns, or tilling soil, enjoy the ease of gas-free and hassle-free operations. The cutting-edge battery technology ensures consistent, no-fade power for optimum performance from start to finish.

The IONMAX tool system is designed with exclusive Ecosharp® lithium-ion technology that delivers consistent, no-fade power for superior job performance. You'll charge tools at your convenience without the need to deplete the battery fully or wait for a complete charge before using it.

In light of the growing discussions and regulations on gas-powered lawn equipment, the shift to battery power is more relevant than ever. The IONMAX tool system by Snow Joe offers a timely alternative, helping you contribute to cleaner air without sacrificing power or convenience.

With the IONMAX tool system, lawn, garden, and outdoor maintenance become effortless. This shift towards battery-powered tools isn't just a practical choice; it's a step forward in sustainable living. IONMAX batteries are interchangeable across 150+ tools, all with zero emissions for cleaner air. So put the green back in your pocket, ditch the gas and GO WITH JOE®!

Shop now on snowjoe.com and browse different cordless solutions for all your home and garden tasks.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

