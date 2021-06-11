Check Out These Job Opportunities in Bowling Green!

Construction

Primary offices located in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Leitchfield, and Glasgow

Long-term construction career opportunities in over 20 counties (KY and TN)

Competitive pay with opportunities for scale wage on federally funded jobs

One of the many Houchens Industries 100% Employee-owned companies - profit sharing Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP) for retirement with no employee contribution required

Medical, dental, vision, life, flexible spending account, and long-term disability plans

Paid vacation and holidays

Uniforms and wearables program, service award program, employee referral bonus, work boot reimbursement and much more

Join our family of over 500 employees who are currently enjoying excellent wages and benefits, a fantastic retirement plan and an exciting work environment

Scotty’s Contracting

cameronc@scottyscontracting.com

270-793-7286

Manufacturing

Medical insurance

Flexible Spending and Health Savings account

Vision insurance

Dental insurance

Employee assistance program

401k retirement plan

Company-paid life insurance

Voluntary supplemental life insurance

Paid vacation and PTO time

Paid holidays

Bando

Jamie.costello@bandogrp.com

270-842-4110 x316

Benefits on day 1

Medical, dental, vision, and prescription benefits

Onsite health center for employees and dependent family members

Onsite gym

Climate controlled environment

401k with company match

Company paid life insurance and short-term disability

13 paid holidays

PTO benefits

Perfect attendance incentives

Summer picnics and Christmas parties

Allowances for safety shoes and safety glasses

Tuition reimbursement program

$2,000 performance bonus eligibility

Bendix

Katie.O’Callaghan@bendix.com

270-783-5003

Eligible for benefits on day 1

Student loan reimbursement program

PTO benefits

Onsite healthcare clinic (most visits are at no cost for the employee and their family)

Paid parental leave policy

Recognizing that the success of our company is driven by our talented and dedicated employees, we reward the contributions of Hill’s people everywhere by offering market-competitive salary and benefit programs.

Medical, Dental & Vision Coverage for employee & eligible dependents - Start on Day 1

Dental - In-network restorative procedure covered at 100%, and upto $5,000 in orthodontics

Vision - in-network annual eye screening covered at 100%

Basic Life Insurance for you and eligible dependents at NO Cost

15 Days of Vacation Days

Paid Parental Leave up to 8 weeks

Paid Holidays

Result-based bonus program

Discounted Pet Insurance

Saving & Investment Plan with Company Match

Tuition Assistance - up to $10,000 per year

Employee Assistance Program

Access to discounted Company products

On-site Fitness Facility

Hill’s

morgan_walker@hillspet.com

270.745.7478

Excellent Medical, Dental, and Vision Plans

Free access to Med Center Health clinics for employees and their families

Company paid life insurance and short term disability

401K with company match

10 paid holidays

Generous PTO allowance for all employees

Perfect attendance award (4 hours of PTO per month)

Allowances for work shoes and safety glasses

Free Membership at Bowling Green Athletic Club (BAC)

Free soft drinks and sports drinks everyday

Lots of Company provided meals and sponsored events

Medical, dental, vision, and prescription benefits

Paid short and long term disability

Employee profit sharing

Paid life insurance and supplemental life insurance

401K with company match

11 paid holidays

Allowances for work shoes and safety glasses

Company picnic and Christmas parties

Excellent health, dental, and vision insurance

401k with company match

Paid vacation, 10 paid holidays, and 4 company shutdown days

Company-paid life insurance as well as short and long-term disability insurance

Wellness program

Flexible spending accounts

Tuition reimbursement

Safe, air-conditioned, and extremely clean manufacturing work environment

Sumitomo

info@sewsus.com

270.782.7397

Logistics

Weekly Pay

Anthem benefits for as low as $10/week ($40/week for family coverage)

4% 401k match

Chaplain program

CDLA Drivers:

50 cents per mile to start with structured wage progression

Earn $65k + per year

Weekly home time

Local, one-on-one dispatch support

Owner Operators:

Earn $260k + per year

Operator earns % of revenue

Paid cargo insurance

Free trailer use

Phone Number: (270) 721-3540