Check Out These Job Opportunities in Bowling Green!

Primary offices located in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Leitchfield, and Glasgow

Long-term construction career opportunities in over 20 counties (KY and TN)

Competitive pay with opportunities for scale wage on federally funded jobs

One of the many Houchens Industries 100% Employee-owned companies - profit sharing Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP) for retirement with no employee contribution required

Medical, dental, vision, life, flexible spending account, and long-term disability plans

Paid vacation and holidays

Uniforms and wearables program, service award program, employee referral bonus, work boot reimbursement and much more

Join our family of over 500 employees who are currently enjoying excellent wages and benefits, a fantastic retirement plan and an exciting work environment