Battling COVID With Plasma

Sponsored - The Coronavirus has affected billions of peoples around the world. Researchers are trying everything they can to find a way to combat it and end it. One of those ways is by using plasma from donors that have COVID antibodies.

BPL Plasma in Bowling Green is part of a joint effort to help do just that. BPL Plasma is part of the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance. The Alliance is made up of multiple plasma companies as well as The Microsoft Foundation. We have all joined together to do our part to help in the fight against COVID.

But we can’t do it alone, we need your help.

Plasma can’t be made in a lab. It can only be acquired thru donations. We need healthy donors between 18-65 to donate their plasma. Even if your plasma can’t be used in the fight against COVID, it can be used for multiple other treatments. Plasma is used to treat shock, Rabies, Hemophilia and Pediatric HIV just to name a few. Plasma is a necessity and is in high demand.

BPL Plasma also understands how valuable your time is, that is why donors are compensated for their time. For more information, please call (270) 793-0425 or come into 410 Old Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101.

https://bplplasma.com/bowling-green-plasma-center