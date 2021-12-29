Help Transform Lives as a Behavior Analyst

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of EKU Online and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about EKU Online, visit http://eku.ekuonline.com.

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a scientific field focused on helping individuals achieve their goals and improve their quality of life through behavior modification. From Autism Spectrum Disorders to substance abuse issues, ABA techniques are used to treat a wide variety of behavioral issues in both children and adults.

Rooted in established, evidence-based practices and principles, EKU’s 100% online master’s degree in psychology with a concentration in applied behavior analysis prepares graduates to pursue rewarding careers in the rapidly growing field of applied behavior analysis. EKU’s curriculum blends academic and professional preparation through course topics such as addressing problem behaviors, behavioral research and measurement, building new behaviors, and foundations, concepts and principles in applied behavior analysis. For those already holding a master’s degree, EKU also offers an ABA graduate certificate.

To become a licensed behavior analyst in the state of Kentucky (and in most other states), an individual must be certified by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB), the leading international credentialing agency for behavior analysts accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies. Certification by the BACB requires completion of content-specific, approved coursework; a graduate degree in a relevant discipline; supervised experience; and a passing score on a professional examination developed by the BACB. EKU’s program provides the quality curriculum and training required to meet the high coursework standards set forth by BACB.

Licensed behavior analysts work in schools, residential, or community-based settings with a variety of populations including, children, adults and seniors. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors is projected to grow 23 percent from by 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. Employment growth is expected as people continue to seek addiction and mental health counseling services. In addition, states are increasingly seeking treatment and counseling services for drug offenders as a cost-effective alternative to incarceration and as a method to reduce recidivism. Career opportunities include behavior analyst, board certified behavior analyst (BCBA), senior therapist, parent educator, behavior consultant, educational consultant, organizational consultant, behavior specialist, behavior coach and ABA therapist.

