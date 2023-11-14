A Guide to Kentucky Car Insurance

Sponsored - It is very important that you be protected with good insurance if you own a car, truck, or motorcycle. You can call Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Lawyers for a free consult if you have questions concerning car or other vehicle insurance coverage that is recommended to protect you or a loved one from an accident in Kentucky.

Liability Insurance Is Required In Kentucky

Kentucky drivers are required to carry vehicle insurance (liability) that will pay another person if you are negligent in the operation of your vehicle and cause injury to another person or property damage to their vehicle. You are required to carry 25/50 which is $25,000 per person and $50,000 coverage per accident. These limits are very minimal and it is recommended that you carry limits for greater protection.

Types of Kentucky Car Insurance

In addition to liability insurance, there are several types of insurance coverage that you can include in your insurance policy to protect you and your family in the event of an accident often at a very reasonable cost:

· Uninsured Motorist Coverage: Uninsured protects you where the other driver does not have car insurance. Your insurance policy will cover this at the $25,000/$50,000 limits unless waived. We recommend you increase these limits.

· Underinsured Motorist Coverage: This is additional coverage that you should obtain that will protect you if the other person that injures you does not have enough insurance to cover your damages.

· Personal Injury Protection (PIP): Insurance companies are required to provide coverage or no-fault coverage unless you opt out of these benefits. The minimum limits for PIP is $10,000 but this can be increased on your policy which is recommended. This is no-fault coverage since, regardless of the fault in a collision, your own company or the vehicle in which you are in at the time of the accident will pay your medical bills, lost wages and costs of care regardless of whose fault it is for the collision to the extent of your PIP policy.

Vehicle Rental Coverage: This is to cover the costs of a rental vehicle if your vehicle has been damaged regardless of fault.

Collision Coverage: This is property damage coverage for your own vehicle if it is damaged in an accident regardless of fault. This can also cover your vehicle in the event of a natural disaster or theft.

Umbrella Motorist Coverage: This is coverage above the limits of your policy which can protect your assets in the event that you are at fault. If you have assets or property that is valued over the amount of insurance coverage it is wise to have umbrella coverage in the event that your negligence causes serious or irreputable harm to another person.

Gap Insurance: If you have a lien (owe money) on your vehicle which is more than the value of your vehicle this coverage may protect you from financial loss.

What Does Deductible Mean?

Deductible means that a portion of the damages will not be paid by your insurance company. In most cases there is a small deductible meaning you will be responsible for a portion of the amount in the event of an accident. Usually, the maximum deductible is $1,000 for property damage or PIP coverage. Be careful not to have a high deductible that you cannot afford to pay in the event of an accident.

Purchasing Car Insurance

It is very important to purchase car insurance from a reputable company. Even though you may save a few dollars from a cheap company this may not serve you well if there is an accident. When obtaining insurance coverage, you should do the following:

· Research car insurance companies available and read their reviews and websites to make sure they will provide you the coverage needed in the event of an accident

· Ask the agent selling the insurance if they will raise the PIP or other limits for your protection

· Do not save money by opting out of PIP benefits or obtaining lower limits. Usually increasing these limits does not greatly increase the cost of the insurance

Is Motorcycle Coverage in Kentucky Different Than Car Insurance Coverage?

In Kentucky the insurance company is not required to provide uninsured, underinsured or PIP benefits for motorcycle insurance. Therefore, when obtaining motorcycle coverage, it is very important to request the PIP benefits along with uninsured and underinsured which will protect you and your family in the event of an accident.

